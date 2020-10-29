Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends: – DPP-4 Inhibitors Segment Has the Largest Market Share
The DPP-4 inhibitors segment of the global oral anti-diabetes drug market was valued at USD 10,538.6 million in 2018, and it is expected to record a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are gaining momentum in the market because the products do not seem to have any effect on primary adverse cardiovascular outcomes and risk for heart failure.
Besides, they can be used both as a combination therapy with insulin, sulphonylureas, and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 drugs, and as a monotherapy, thus, making it a widely used class of drugs.
During the forecast period, the DPP-4 inhibitors segment is expected to witness constant growth rate, due to the introduction of new drugs that have improved efficacy, like glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) and sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors. The segment is still expected to maintain the largest market share among all oral anti-diabetes drugs market segments.
Asia Pacific leading the Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market
Currently, North America holds the major share in the oral anti-diabetes drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
This is due to the high prevalence of diabetes in this region, which caused consequent adverse health and economic consequences.
Moreover, an increase in the launch of new drugs with improved efficacy and high reimbursement for medicines is expected to have a positive impact on the oral anti-diabetes drugs market.
India, China, and Japan lead the market, due to the growing diabetes population in the Asia-Pacific region.
Market Overview:
Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market trends that influence the global Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market
Detailed TOC of Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Biguanides (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.1.1 Metformins
5.1.2 Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.2.1 Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors
5.1.3 Dopamine -D2 Receptor Agonist (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.3.1 Bromocriptin (Cycloset)
5.1.4 Sodium – glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.4.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)
5.1.4.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
5.1.4.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)
5.1.4.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)
5.1.5 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.5.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)
5.1.5.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)
5.1.5.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)
5.1.5.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)
5.1.5.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)
5.1.6 Sulfonylureas (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.6.1 Sulfonylureas
5.1.7 Meglitinides (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.7.1 Meglitinides
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.3 Latin America
5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Takeda
7.1.2 Pfizer
7.1.3 Eli Lilly
7.1.4 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.1.5 Astellas
7.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.1.7 Merck And Co.
7.1.8 AstraZeneca
7.1.9 Bristol Myers Squibb
7.1.10 Novartis
7.1.11 Sanofi
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
