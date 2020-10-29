Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends: – DPP-4 Inhibitors Segment Has the Largest Market Share

The DPP-4 inhibitors segment of the global oral anti-diabetes drug market was valued at USD 10,538.6 million in 2018, and it is expected to record a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are gaining momentum in the market because the products do not seem to have any effect on primary adverse cardiovascular outcomes and risk for heart failure.

Besides, they can be used both as a combination therapy with insulin, sulphonylureas, and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 drugs, and as a monotherapy, thus, making it a widely used class of drugs.

During the forecast period, the DPP-4 inhibitors segment is expected to witness constant growth rate, due to the introduction of new drugs that have improved efficacy, like glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) and sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors. The segment is still expected to maintain the largest market share among all oral anti-diabetes drugs market segments.

Asia Pacific leading the Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market

Currently, North America holds the major share in the oral anti-diabetes drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This is due to the high prevalence of diabetes in this region, which caused consequent adverse health and economic consequences.

Moreover, an increase in the launch of new drugs with improved efficacy and high reimbursement for medicines is expected to have a positive impact on the oral anti-diabetes drugs market.

India, China, and Japan lead the market, due to the growing diabetes population in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Overview:

The global oral anti-diabetes drug market is estimated to be USD 39.2 billion in 2019, and it is growing because of the rise in the Type 2 diabetes population.

Approximately 10% of diabetes cases worldwide contribute to Type 1 diabetes, and 90% of diabetes cases contribute to Type 2 diabetes.

The number of people who have diabetes is likely to reach 592 million by 2035. In 2013, the economic costs of diabetes across the world were estimated to be USD 548 billion.

Thus, the rise in prevalence of diabetes worldwide is likely to create a vast demand for diabetes drugs.

The global oral anti-diabetes drug market is segmented by drugs (biguanides, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, dopamine-D2 receptor agonists, SGLT-2 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, sulfonylureas, and meglitinides) and geography.