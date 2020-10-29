Homecare Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Homecare Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Homecare Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Flexibility, Strength, and Durability of Plastic Make it Ideal for Packaging
The wide usage of plastic through all major packaging types is creating a market for plastic as a material. Flexibility, strength, and durability of the material make it ideal for the packaging of many liquids, cream, and powder products in the industry. Compared to other materials available in the market, plastic remains highly flexible and can be mold into any shape. Growth in demand from the retail industry, increasing dual-income households, and rising demand for PET bottles are the major drivers for plastic products.
– Apart from its favorable properties, innovations, such as tamper-evidence caps and closures, are gaining popularity, which can lead to a crucial value add for the brand owners. This has driven the use of plastics across a variety of products.
– Furthermore, there is a gradual shift in customer preference toward the adoption of flexible plastic packaging over its rigid counterpart, because of convenience and sustainability issues. Flexible plastic packaging materials are 80% lighter in weight than their equivalent rigid plastic materials, in addition to being cheaper.
– However, environmental concerns associated with plastics have resulted in a slowdown of the market growth in the last decade.
– Nevertheless, with the advent of biodegradable plastics and the process of recycling plastics are expected to sustain their usage in the packaging world.
Asia-Pacific is Leading the Demand in Homecare Packaging Market
The Asia-Pacific homecare product industry is forecast to lead the industry due to increasing population, new demand for homecare products, and changing lifestyles. Growth in this region is expected mainly in the developing markets, such as and China, due to high retail sales growth. Higher sales growth percentage of consumer goods and rising consumer expenditures are the key factors boosting the homecare products industry.
– The FMCG industry in has significantly contributed to the growth of homecare products in the country. According to IBEF, the FMCG market in is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.6% and is expected to reach USD 103.7 billion by 2020 from USD 49 billion in 2016.
– Toilet cleaners largely cater to the urban and semi-urban markets in the country. Government initiatives, such as ‘SwachBharath’, are major enablers for the toilet cleaners market.
– Moreover, the homecare packages program in Australia provides older people with access to a range of ongoing personal services, support services and clinical care that help them with their day-to-day activities. Rising health consciousness is a key factor for the growth of the floor cleaner product category in the country.
– This program is a part of the Australian Government’s continuum of care for older people in Australia, providing services between the Commonwealth Home Support Program and residential aged care.
Homecare Packaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Homecare Packaging market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Homecare Packaging market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Lastly, the Global Homecare Packaging Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Detailed TOC of Homecare Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Scope of the Study
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Product Innovation, Differentiation & Branding
4.3.2 Rising per Capita Income Positively Impacting the Purchase Power
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Paper
5.1.3 Metal
5.1.4 Glass
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Bottles
5.2.2 Metal Cans
5.2.3 Cartons
5.2.4 Pouches
5.2.5 Other Types
5.3 By Products
5.3.1 Dishwashing
5.3.2 Insecticides
5.3.3 Laundry Care
5.3.4 Toiletries
5.3.5 Polishes
5.3.6 Air Care
5.3.7 Other Products
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Bemis Company
6.1.3 Ball Corporation
6.1.4 RPC Group
6.1.5 Winpak Ltd.
6.1.6 AptarGroup Inc.
6.1.7 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.8 Silgan Holdings
6.1.9 Tetra Laval International SA
6.1.10 DS Smith PLC
6.1.11 Can-Pack SA
6.1.12 ProAmpac
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
