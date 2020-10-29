Homecare Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Homecare Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Homecare Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Flexibility, Strength, and Durability of Plastic Make it Ideal for Packaging

The wide usage of plastic through all major packaging types is creating a market for plastic as a material. Flexibility, strength, and durability of the material make it ideal for the packaging of many liquids, cream, and powder products in the industry. Compared to other materials available in the market, plastic remains highly flexible and can be mold into any shape. Growth in demand from the retail industry, increasing dual-income households, and rising demand for PET bottles are the major drivers for plastic products.

– Apart from its favorable properties, innovations, such as tamper-evidence caps and closures, are gaining popularity, which can lead to a crucial value add for the brand owners. This has driven the use of plastics across a variety of products.

– Furthermore, there is a gradual shift in customer preference toward the adoption of flexible plastic packaging over its rigid counterpart, because of convenience and sustainability issues. Flexible plastic packaging materials are 80% lighter in weight than their equivalent rigid plastic materials, in addition to being cheaper.

– However, environmental concerns associated with plastics have resulted in a slowdown of the market growth in the last decade.

– Nevertheless, with the advent of biodegradable plastics and the process of recycling plastics are expected to sustain their usage in the packaging world.

Asia-Pacific is Leading the Demand in Homecare Packaging Market

The Asia-Pacific homecare product industry is forecast to lead the industry due to increasing population, new demand for homecare products, and changing lifestyles. Growth in this region is expected mainly in the developing markets, such as and China, due to high retail sales growth. Higher sales growth percentage of consumer goods and rising consumer expenditures are the key factors boosting the homecare products industry.

– The FMCG industry in has significantly contributed to the growth of homecare products in the country. According to IBEF, the FMCG market in is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.6% and is expected to reach USD 103.7 billion by 2020 from USD 49 billion in 2016.

– Toilet cleaners largely cater to the urban and semi-urban markets in the country. Government initiatives, such as ‘SwachBharath’, are major enablers for the toilet cleaners market.

– Moreover, the homecare packages program in Australia provides older people with access to a range of ongoing personal services, support services and clinical care that help them with their day-to-day activities. Rising health consciousness is a key factor for the growth of the floor cleaner product category in the country.

– This program is a part of the Australian Government’s continuum of care for older people in Australia, providing services between the Commonwealth Home Support Program and residential aged care.

Market Overview:

Packaging plays a crucial role in the homecare market, as functionality and visual appeal play a significant role in conveying the brand image. Innovative advances in packaging, further, add value to the packaging solutions, as functional packaging is becoming essential in the industry. The market for homecare packaging is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.50% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Packaging trends, such as low cost, ease of use, and easy storage, have remained as the major consumer trends in the review period. Small pack sizes, offering affordability to the entire consumer base at large, have emerged as more favorable alternatives among the brand owners to gain a competitive edge in the market.

– Increasing health awareness, improving living standards, and rise in per capita income of people, especially in the developing countries, such as and Thailand, are some of the factors driving the growth of the home care industry.

– According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), GDP per capita was USD 1,481.56 in 2012. It rose to USD 1,852.09 in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,791.07 by the end of 2022. Owing to this rise in the GDP per capita, the purchasing power of the consumers has increased, which ultimately drives the demand for home care products.

– Moreover, a continued focus on health and wellbeing has been observed across the FMCG industry from packaged food and personal hygiene to home cleaning entails a wider lifestyle shift and evolving attitudes towards home care. Key Manufacturers Like

Homecare packaging innovations have been numerous, particularly in laundry care, in spite of the industry’s only modest growth. While sales are stagnating in developed countries, developing markets are driving volume sales through small pack sizes that make laundry detergent affordable to all. Furthermore, offering more functional packaging remains key globally, while consumers are demanding more eco-friendly packaging and brand owners are working towards a more circular economy.