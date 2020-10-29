Packaging Industry in Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Packaging Industry in Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Packaging Industry in market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Industrial Demand for Down Gauging to Drive the Market
– Packaging has been preferred in many instances, owing to its low usage of resources and energy, as compared to alternative forms of packaging methods. It provides significant performance advantages over rigid packagings, such as significant reductions in packaging costs, materials used, and transportation costs. Flexible packaging for commodity goods and services requires large volumes of raw materials, despite the low-profit-margin for product polymer manufacturers, as there are a plethora of raw material suppliers in the industry to cater to this demand.
– The price of plastic feedstocks is subject to the variability of the global hydrocarbon market, which determines the price and the costs incurred by plastic polymer manufacturers. To counter this, packaging manufacturers have searched for alternatives, to provide a much better solution, which has a reduced impact on the environment, and which is expected to produce higher efficiency.
– Down gauging refers to reducing the amount of material in a product, while still maintaining, or even improving the properties of the material. Improved plastics have been recognized to offer tremendous down gauging opportunities in packaging. A gram or two saved in the weight of a package has been identified to have an enormous impact on the environment, and the energy efficiency obtained when considering millions of individual packages produced annually.
Food & Beverage End-user Segment to Have the Largest Market Share
– The steady decline in poverty rates, coupled with a growing middle-class population, has led to the growth of the food industry in Mexico. Packaged food products have recorded high growth, owing to the growing need for convenience and ‘on-the-go’ lifestyle of the local populace.
– Packaging companies around the world are manufacturing packages that help achieve these objectives so that food manufacturer can safely transport and sell their products to end customers. is witnessing the fastest growth for retail packaging in the food sector, after Brazil, in Latin America.
– Owing to the slump in soft drink consumption in North America and , is seen as a potential market. Though carbonated soft drinks sales are declining, due to growing conscientious population, high growth is witnessed in the RTD drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices.
– From morning juice to rejuvenating drinks, consumers currently are spending more on products that are safe to consume to keep them refreshed. On the other hand, the consumption of alcoholic drinks in this country is on the rise, due to low taxes, unregulated marketing, and flexible government policies.
– This country has one of the highest per capita consumers of alcohol and there is a surge in the demand for packaging. The packaging for alcohol has increased the portability in the supply chain, allowing consumers to consume at their comfort.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Scope of the Report:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Packaging Industry in market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Packaging Industry in market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Packaging Industry in ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Packaging Industry in market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Packaging Industry in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Packaging Industry in market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Packaging Industry in Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Packaging Industry in Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Packaging Industry in market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Packaging Industry in market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Packaging Industry in market trends that influence the global Packaging Industry in market
Detailed TOC of Packaging Industry in Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Longer Product Shelf Life and Changing Lifestyle of People
4.3.2 New Innovative Products
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Concerns about the Environment and Recycling
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Packaging Material
5.1.1 Plastics
5.1.2 Flexible Foam
5.1.3 Paper Product
5.1.4 Metallic Packaging
5.1.5 Cloth Packaging
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Personal Care
5.2.2 Home Care
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Pharmaceutical
5.2.5 Food & Beverage
5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Mondi PLC
6.1.3 Wipak Group
6.1.4 Sit Group SpA
6.1.5 Phoenix Closures Inc.
6.1.6 Glenroy Inc.
6.1.7 Fres-co System USA Inc.
6.1.8 JL Packaging Corporation
6.1.9 Belmark Inc.
6.1.10 Printpack Inc.
6.1.11 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.12 Constantia Flexibles Group
6.1.13 Innovia Films S.A. de C.V.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
