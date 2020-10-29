Bulk Container Packaging Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Bulk Container Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Bulk Container Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Drums Hold a Significant Share in the Bulk Container Packaging Market
– Drums are cylindrical containers used for the shipping of bulk cargo. They are often certified for the shipment of dangerous goods that are substances, solids, liquids, or gases that can harm people.
– Dangerous goods include materials that are radioactive, flammable, explosive, corrosive, oxidizing, asphyxiating, biohazardous, toxic, pathogenic, or allergenic, such as ammonia, hydrogen, etc. Therefore, increasing the shipments and trade of these hazardous goods will drive the use of bulk drums.
– Moreover, innovations regarding materials are also transforming the drum (barrel) containers market in the region. For instance, majorly used in transporting hazardous goods, drums made of steel prove to be more beneficial. This is because, steel is durable and reliable, and performs well in both cold and hot temperatures and is fire-resistant. This makes it an ideal match for drums containing combustible or flammable materials. Steel barrels are also economical and environment-friendly.
North America to Account for a Major Share
– The is one of the largest markets for bulk containers globally. The increasing expansion in the chemical industry, owing to newfound shale resources, is expected to strengthen the demand for bulk containers in the region. Also, the country’s immense exports from the chemical and pharmaceutical sector keep a constant demand for rigid bulk containers such as drums and pails.
– The country also has a well-established reconditioning infrastructure boosting pooling networks across the country.
– Moreover, in North America, governments are encouraging the utilization of recycled plastic for the manufacturing of plastic products, including containers and bottles.
– However, the industry is increasingly affected by the US-China trade wars. In recent times, increased tariff by the US government on se chemical imports has escalated the import-export scenario of the country’s chemical industry trade, directly impacting the demand for bulk containers from the industry.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Bulk Container Packaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Bulk Container Packaging market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Bulk Container Packaging market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Bulk Container Packaging market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Bulk Container Packaging market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Bulk Container Packaging ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Bulk Container Packaging market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Bulk Container Packaging space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Bulk Container Packaging market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Bulk Container Packaging Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Bulk Container Packaging market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Bulk Container Packaging market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Bulk Container Packaging market trends that influence the global Bulk Container Packaging market
Detailed TOC of Bulk Container Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Use of Flexitank Among Regional End-user Industries
4.3.2 Growing Export of Bulk Container Packed Products
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Over the Use of Plastic
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Drums
5.1.2 Pails
5.1.3 Materical Handling Containers
5.1.4 Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers
5.1.5 Pallets
5.1.6 Dunnage Air Bags
5.1.7 Other Types
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
5.2.2 Food and Beverages
5.2.3 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Greif Inc.
6.1.2 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.3 TechnipFMC
6.1.4 SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA
6.1.5 Braid Logistics
6.1.6 National Bulk Equipment, Inc
6.1.7 Signode Industrial Group
6.1.8 Meyer Industries Limited
6.1.9 Mondi Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
