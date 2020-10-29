Packaging Automation Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Packaging Automation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Packaging Automation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical Industry to Show Significant Growth

– Pharmaceutical industry is now more investing towards the packaging automation solutions to improve the production efficiency. According to The Evolution of Automation, produced by PMMI, less than 50% of the pharmaceutical and medical device companies have inline integration. Hence, there is a huge opportunity for packaging automation vendors in the pharmaceutical industry.

– A recent study by FDANews stated that around 80% of the deviations observed could be attributed to human error. Also, in the USA, 90% of the prescription have generic drugs but only generates 28% of the revenue of the pharmaceutical revenue resulting in increasing demand for small batch production. With the packaging automation, consistent quality even for small batch production can be achieved.

– The adoption of industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical industry has shown significant growth. Due to its ability for continuous process control for all the operations, including packaging provides analytical insights and helps in drawing quicker decision where attention is needed and reduces human interventions.

– According to the report by the Italian Packaging Mary Manufacturers Association in 2018, the filling and FFS type of pharmaceutical packaging mary together covers more than 65% share.

North America to Hold a Major Market Share

– Due to the high penetration of packaging mary in the region, North America accounts for a significant market share. The formation of the ‘Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is an initiative undertaken by the , to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies. This initiative has helped the country gain a competitive edge in the global economy by investing in packaging equipment used in the final line of production.

– The country also boasts of a strong export base of packaging mary, which has contributed to its growth. Companies, like Bosch Packaging Services, have expanded their businesses by investing in various packaging sectors, such as confectionery, bakery, fresh food, frozen food, and pharmaceutical.

– The labor wage is one the largest expense for any business. Also, in 2018, According to the Economy Policy Institute (EPI), the minimum wage rose by in the US rose by 2.6%, which is the highest growth since 2008. Hence, the business organizations are pushed to comprise in its margin with the high competition in their market. The packaging automation enables the reduction in required labor hours for packaging and streamlines the process.

– The increasing pace of competition is forcing manufacturers to take steps, in order to reduce costs of their packaging processes, thus opting for automation.

Market Overview:

The packaging automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Over the last few decades, production lines across the globe have undergone significant transformation with the advent of automation and robotics. High levels of competition and growing focus on reducing the turnaround time have prompted manufacturers across the globe towards automation, in a bid to retain high levels throughput and efficiency.

– The industries are focusing on gaining a higher cost realization by achieving higher efficiency and cost reduction in the overall operation. Labor wage is one of the large chunks of expense for any manufacturer. The trend toward less staff per line has been driving the need for intuitive control units, such as Human & Mas (HMI), to Interact with multi-touch. Hence, by adopting packaging automation systems, manufacturers gain efficient and cost-effective packaging solutions.

– Companies are now adopting industry 4.0, and it is coupling with the rise in need of supply chain integration. Due to its ability interacting with the stakeholders and the optimization of complicated logistics schedule, manufacturers are moving towards packaging automation solutions.

– However, the advantages in adopting the packaging automation systems are significant and driving the market, but the requirement of higher initial capital is restricting smaller organizations for its adoption. Key Manufacturers Like

Mitsubishi Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Kollmorgen Corporation

Swisslog Holding AG

Emerson Industrial Automation

ULMA Packaging

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ABB Ltd

Massman Automation Designs LLC

Schneider Electric S.E.

Denso Corporation

Gerhard Schubert GmbH

Siemens AG

Beumer Group GmbH & Co.

KG. Scope of the Report:

The scope of the study for packaging automation market is limited to hardware solutions of different applications used in a wide range of industries globally. The software solutions and after sales servicing is not considered for market estimation.