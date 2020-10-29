Tube Packaging Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Tube Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Tube Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Plastics to Drive the Market Growth

– Plastic is a prominent material used in tube packaging, due to its low cost, lightweight, flexibility, durability, and other factors. In addition, it is odorless and offers a pleasant appearance.

– As convenience and hygiene are gaining importance across regions, the demand for plastic tubes is propelling, specifically in the cosmetic industry.

– However, over the last decade, the environmental impacts of plastic have resulted in a slowdown of the segment.

– Nevertheless, sustainable packaging has ensured significant amounts of plastic recycling and innovations in material technology that have enabled the development of environment-friendly plastic packaging solutions.

– Furthermore, increased focus and developments in recycled plastic is overruling the drawbacks of plastics.

Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate

– The population in Asia-Pacific is increasingly improving its lifestyle and living standards. This factor coupled with the rising trends in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products and awareness for health and hygiene is driving the market in the region.

– Apart from cosmetic demand from the region, Asia-Pacific countries are significantly exporting cosmetic products to the US. According to the International Trade Administration, over 20% of US. global exports are via Asian countries.

– Moreover, the demand for healthcare and hygiene in the country is also high. In China with a population of 1.37 billion, the oral disease has a large burden on the government healthcare system and is an even greater economic burden on individuals. Periodontal diseases are common in as well. these factors have resulted in an increased demand for toothpaste and other oral care products that use tube packaging.

– Besides, China accounted for 51% of the world’s plastic scrap imports in 2017, according to the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. This emphasis on plastic recycling is also estimated to expand the plastic tube packaging sector, thereby, supporting the growth of tube packaging.

Market Overview:

The tube packaging market was valued at USD 7.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.79 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.46%, during the forecast period(2019-2024). The trend of laminated tubes is currently governing the market. These tubes improve the shelf-life of the product by offering protection against bacteria, due to which the demand is rising.

– The market has witnessed very steep demand for BB and CC creams which have been applied with bare hands and are packaged in tubes. The demand is growing due to its flexibility which is driving the market.

– The pharmaceutical market is also driving the growth of the market especially medicines which are used in Dermatology where tube packing is extensively used. Global pharmaceutical sales globally in 2018 was 110 billion USD according to AstraZeneca and the future growth of the pharmaceutical sector will drive the demand for tubes and bottles packaging particularly.

– Further, technological advancements in cosmetic packaging due to focus on enhancing the user’s experience such as by including a brush or sponge head, on a tube with a pump and other innovative applicators, are being requested more often.

– The increasing urbanization, growing millennial population, and rising disposable incomes of consumers are the major contributors to this growth. Urbanization has created several opportunities for market players, by boosting disposable income and creating awareness about the availability of different cosmetics products thereby significantly spurring the demand for Tube packing.

– However, regulations vary across regions and countries for packing which may hamper the growth of the market. Key Manufacturers Like

