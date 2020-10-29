Plastic Caps & Closures Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Plastic Caps & Closures market” and its expanding nature. The Plastic Caps & Closures market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Plastic Caps & Closures market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Plastic Caps & Closures market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Plastic Caps & Closures market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Plastic Caps & Closures Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Plastic Caps & Closures market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Polyethylene Terephthalate to Account for a Significant Demand for Plastic Caps

– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is commonly used in food packaging due to its strong barrier properties against water vapor, dilute acids, gases, oils, and alcohols. PET is also shatter-resistant, slightly flexible and easy to recycle. Owing to several companies investing heavily in R&D to come up with unique and cost-effective products, the market is witnessing a large number of innovations. Dow Industries has come up with a new range of PET resins portfolio for manufacturing of caps & closures.

– Moreover, with the advent of plastic PET bottles for beer packaging, plastic is gaining acceptance in alcohol and beer packaging as well. Breweries in Britain, Australia, and Switzerland have been marketing beer in PET bottles. This is due to the use of various barrier systems such as silicon oxides combined with PET, that provides better potential for stronger penetration of this massive market.

– PET bottles are one of the major packaging material used globally. According to Plastics, shows a significant increase in demand for plastic over the years for PET bottles as PET is a preferred choice of increasing demand for plastic converters.

North America to Occupy Major Share

– The food industry is one of the major contributors to the caps and closures market in the region. Majority of the manufactured food products are packaged in PET containers, which are covered with metal lids and other plastic enclosures, to protect them from contamination.

– Food products stored in bottles are being protected through various kinds of airtight plastic closures. Metal caps or closures are also used for the storage of food products, such as grains, typically stored in glass containers. The in the second largest food market across the globe and its expected to account for a considerably high share of the caps & closures market catering to in food industry end-user segment.

– In the and Canada, retail shelf packaging is growing popular, owing to the changing lifestyles of the people. This faster pace of lifestyle is expected to further fuel the growth of sales through retail channels.

– This trend is further bolstered by the growing millennial population in the workforce. Millennial population in the is found to work across flexible work hours, which further bolsters the demand for on-the-go foods, which is expected to drive the market for caps and closure (owing to increase in packaged food).

