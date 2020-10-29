Personal Care Packaging Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Personal Care Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Personal Care Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Skin Care to Boost the Rapid Market Growth

– Skincare packaging products such as jars, bottles, and tubes are propelling cosmetics sales. Skincare packaging help customers understand the product, its contents, and difference from competitor products.

– The personal care market is led by skin care, due to an increase in demand for anti-acne products, body moisturizers & lotions, and anti-aging products. Skin products and other styling products provide UV protection, which is increasing consciousness about anti-aging products further.

– Further, technological encroachments such as airless skincare packaging and 3-D printing technology are driving the global skincare packaging sales. Advanced and most trending printing technologies such as hot-stamp foil printing and flexo-offset printing are enabling manufacturers to offer innovative and eye-catching skincare packaging for their cosmetic brands, which in overall is growing the market of personal care packaging market.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America is growing in the market due to the aging population, pollution and new product innovations. Due to increasing disposable income and concern for a healthier lifestyle, consumers have become more demanding than ever before.

– In the , high-income levels, along with political and economic stability are driving the demand for packaging solutions in the country. The higher disposable income and penetration of technology are expected to drive the demand for personal care packaging products in the country.

– Due to shifting brand loyalties and innovative technologies, manufacturers have also started to differentiate their products and expand their offerings to enhance the consumer experience, by which there will be high penetration of growth for personal care packaging market.

Market Overview:

The global personal care packaging market was valued at USD 23.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.44 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.78 % during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024). Trend says that the brand owners are focusing on environment-friendly products and packaging consumers based on the demand by using more natural ingredients and recycled packaging.

– Increasing consumption in the cosmetic product with growing disposable income and frequent demand for personal care products is expected to drive the global personal care packaging market.

– Innovation in the packaging is creating exciting opportunities within the packaging industry like lotion pumps or aerosol sprays as it aims to save time and offer convenience to busy consumers, mostly younger generation people.

– Due to stringent government regulations and testing procedures, the cost of the products stimulates to increase. This could restrain the growth of the personal care packaging market over the years. Key Manufacturers Like

