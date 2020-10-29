Food Service Packaging Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Food Service Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Food Service Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Plastic Containers to Account for a Significant Market Share
– Demand for plastic packaging is growing at a rapid rate, because it is lightweight, microwaveable, and is available in various design options.
– These products are gaining preference over glass bottles, jars, containers, and metal containers, owing to their multiple benefits.
– Moreover, the recent trend and changing consumer preference for intelligent packaging solutions that can improve safety and convenience, extend product life shelf and monitor freshness, have also contributed to the growing demand for a single-sized plastic container.
– Sustainable packaging is the need of the hour and with many new innovations like biodegradable plastic, bioplastic, that can mitigate environmental risk, the plastic market slowly gaining a little bit of traction.
– Consumers will have increased value for recyclability and perceived “greenness” of packaging—at the same time, demand for proof of sustainability claims will grow exponentially.
– Moreover, the market size of sustainable packaging along with incremental usage of paper, wood, glass, cotton, & others packaging material as sustainable packaging materials are changing the consumers buying habit that makes the environment eco – friendly.
Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Market Demand
– Owing to the presence of densely populated and emerging economies such as Southeast Asian countries, China, and India, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
– China accounts for the most significant share in the market, ahead of the , owing to its comparatively higher food and beverage consumption. The presence of a more dense population and a similar rise in the consumption of fast food is augmenting the growth of the market.
– Moreover, in Australia, people spend nearly 32% of their household food budget on eating out and fast food, and the average fast food meal contains almost half of an adult’s recommended daily energy intake. Subway, KFC, Hungry Jack’s, Domino’s, Pizza Hut are some of the prominent QRSs in the country that is witnessing a rapid rise in their businesses.
– Major Indian City’s, with urbanization and change in lifestyle, coping with fast-paced work life and dependence on online food platform for burning out their hunger are rapidly changing the dynamics of the foodservice industry.
Detailed TOC of Food Service Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Rising Demand for Fast Food Centers, Coupled with the Rise in the Number of Quick-Service Restaurants
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 Stringent Government Regulations, Along with Detrimental Effects of Packaging on Food
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Corrugated Boxes
5.1.2 Glass Bottles
5.1.3 Bags and Wraps
5.1.4 Plastic Containers
5.1.5 Other Products
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Fruits and Vegetables
5.2.2 Meat, Poultry and Seafood
5.2.3 Beverages
5.2.4 Processed Food
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amcor Limited
6.1.2 Sealed Air Corporation
6.1.3 International Paper Company
6.1.4 Berry Global, Inc.
6.1.5 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.6 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.7 Huhtamäki Oyj
6.1.8 Graphic Packaging
6.1.9 WestRock Company
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
