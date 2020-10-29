Flexible Pipe Market Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

“Flexible Pipe Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Flexible Pipe market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Oil and Gas Industry to Drive the Market

– The downstream product of oil and gas i.e. petroleum is widely used in cosmetics products. With the growth of disposable income and the increasing number of working women, the demand for cosmetics is increasing year on year.

– This increasing demand for oil and gas requires effective transportation of oil and gas are under enormous physical and chemical stress. Further, the expansion of the transport sector by increasing the number of aviation carriers in the developed region as well as developing region along with the increase in the number of owners of passenger cars and vehicles will be driving the market for the oil industry.

– The need for oil and gas does not only restrict to vehicles, but it is also widely used in industries for running mas as well.

– The transport sectors are the highest consumption oil and gas and thus it will fuel the demand for flexible pipe market

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

– The is the largest market for flexible pipes in North America. The country’s newfound shale resources and government policies that aim at making the country the top oil and gas producer in the next few years is expected to drive the demand for flexible pipes in the country.

– For instance, with the Department of the Interior (DoI) planning to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the outer continental shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024, the oil and gas sector in the region is expected to open up new opportunities to the market.

– Further, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the will become a net energy exporter in 2020 and remains so throughout the projection period as a result of large increases in crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas plant liquids (NGPL) production coupled with slow growth in U.S. energy consumption.

– The increase in demand for oil and gas will in return boost the flexible pipe market during the forecast period in North America.

Market Overview:

The Flexible Pipe Market was valued at USD 972.28 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1208.35 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 4.44%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Flexible pipes and tubes are widely used to transport oils or other liquids from one location to the other, especially through the seabed, or at construction sites and ores. Owing to benefits such as high-pressure control, lightweight, leak resistance, lower price flexible pipes are being used across industry verticals. The technical and cost advantages these pipes offer, they are expected to replace the usage of steel equipment for new exploration activities at a greater pace over the forecast period.

– With the ongoing focus in the oil and gas companies to depend on unconventional sources for oil and gas and along with that the offshore and subsea developments, which are moving into deeper waters and more challenging environments, they need to minimize inspection to reduce cost. Further, the maintenance and repair cost is high. And thus, flexible pipes are found to be the best fit because they play a key role in increasing the productivity, life-expectancy, and profitability of onshore and offshore wells.

– However, on the flip, strict restrictions that are imposed to curb the adverse effects on the environment along with, the rigid regulations imposed on oil & gas drilling activities restrict the growth of the flexible pipe market. Key Manufacturers Like

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

TechnipFMC PLC

The Prysmian Group

GE Oil & Gas Corporation

Shawcor Ltd

SoulForce (Pipelife Nederland B.V.)

Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

Magma Global Ltd.

ContiTech AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC