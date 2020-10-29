Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024

“Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Glass Packing Accounts for Largest Share in the Market

– In this industry, glass is preferred owing to its inert nature, as it does not react with the alcohol keeping the chemical composition of the contents intact. This factor is given much importance in the alcoholic beverage industry, which operates on little product differentiation and is heavily dependent on the integrity of chemical composition to ensure that the stored liquid maintains its strength, aroma, and flavor.

– In addition to this, packaging innovation in wines and spirits, especially towards the premium products, is expected to show continuous growth during the forecast period resulting in the growth of the overall glass bottles and containers market for the alcoholic beverages sector.

– Colored glass bottles are used for alcohol packaging as it protects the packed liquid from alteration caused by light. It is very important in the case of beer, which undergoes chemical changes in the presence of light and loses its quality.

– Amber colored bottles are most efficient in protection from light and therefore are in highest circulation. Few manufacturers also use green bottles for its perceived association with quality.

China Accounts for Significant Share in the Market

– Globally, China is one of the most significant consumer of alcoholic drinks. Though the sale of the se rice liquor ‘Baijiu’ is still very prevalent, demand from the local customers for wine, imported beer, and spirits has been increasing over the past decade.

– Baijiu is China’s traditional spirit and, since 2017, Baijiu sales have risen by 38.5%, reaching USD 286.5 million. Imported wines are particularly popular in the country, especially red wines because red is synonymous with joy, luck, happiness, and wealth to se consumers.

– Drinking alcohol has been traditionally accepted in the country during social events, such as the spring festival and wedding ceremonies. Furthermore, alcoholic beverages is now commonly consumed to relieve stress, facilitate social interaction and foster good relations between supervisors and employees.

– According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the wine consumption volume in China has increased by 64.2% from 2009 to 2017. With this growing demand for alcoholic beverages in the country, the demand for alcoholic drinks packaging market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The global alcoholic drinks packaging market was valued at USD 28.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 37 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Globally, growth in disposable income coupled with increased spending on recreational activities are major influencing factors that collectively lead to a growth of the alcohol consumption, which sequentially fuels the growth of the global alcoholic drinks packaging market over the forecast period.

– Major manufacturing companies in the alcohol industry follow attractive packaging formats which include ceramic glass bottles, whiskey pouches, bag-in-box, bag-in-tube, etc. Changing consumer preferences are also affecting the market significantly.

– Over the years, growing awareness amongst the brand manufacturers about differentiating their alcoholic products based on the packaging is also expected to contribute to the growth of the alcoholic drinks packaging market.

– However, fluctuating raw material prices may hinder the growth of the market.

– Conventionally, an and American manufacturers are often referred to as the leading producers of alcohol beverages. However, with the rise in demand for se beer and Japan’s whiskey, Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming a major market for alcoholic beverage production creating a massive demand for alcoholic drinks packaging solutions. Key Manufacturers Like

