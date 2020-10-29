Aerosol Cans Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Aerosol Cans Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Aerosol Cans market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Personal Care to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The rising aging population, coupled with increased disposable income, contribute to the growth of the personal care sector across the world. Skin care and toiletries remain the most important product categories in , followed by hair care and fragrances.

– Aerosol cans production has crossed 8 billion can mark for the second time in a row as there were about 8.14 billion manufactured in 2018 also an improvement on the previous year. According to AEROBAL, that represents 75% global production of aluminium aerosol cans has supplied over 84% of their output to the cosmetics sector.

– Growing consumer’s lifestyle and rise in their disposable income are enabling more demand for personal care products, such as shower and shaving foams, sprays and dry shampoos are bolstering market developments. There is an increase in demand for recycled aerosol cans as it reduces the manufacturing cost for the company.

Emerging as a Prominent Market

– , with developed economies, such as Germany and the United Kingdom, is anticipated to record stable growth over the forecast period. Focus on reducing packaging waste is expected to increase the growth of the market for aerosol cans, in . Furthermore, cost-effectiveness and reducing wastage by increasing the shelf life of the product, is also giving a boost to the market.

– Every year AEROBAL organizes World Aluminium Aerosol Can Award to encourage the innovative ideas for aerosol cans. In 2018, it was held in Düsseldorf, Germany. As the demand for the aerosol cans is high in , new players are emerging into the market, and such awards are encouraging them to sustain and innovate their product. The award won by the German aerosol can manufacturer Tubex for Nivea Body Mousse.

– Countries like Spain and Paris have responded positively to the changing trends in fashion and has embraced the aerosol packaging format. The constant gain in personal care segment is majorly due to the consistent increase in the production of hair mousses, deodorants/antiperspirants, and shaving gels, which has shown steady growth over the years.

Market Overview:

The aerosol cans market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.13%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Packaging has the increased its value from just being aesthetics to the value creation to the product for storage, transportation, and ease of use. These cans are mostly made of aluminum or steel and are one of the effective packaging solutions that fit all the features related to execution during storage, transportation, and convenience to the consumer.

– Continuously improving consumer lifestyle is backing the demand from personal care and cosmetic industry. Aerosol cans enable the application in 360 degrees and consume 25% less substance for the relative area coverage.

– Furthermore, the fast adaptation of spray paints in the automotive industry for personalization and maintenance purpose has created numerous opportunities for the growth of the aerosol cans market.

– However, after the ban on chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in 1978 in the , the replacements propellants have achieved a significant reduction but still causes environmental damage. Hence the lack of quality organic aerosol propellants and increasing awareness regarding connections between toxic chemicals and health is expected to restrict the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

