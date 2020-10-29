Advanced Packaging Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Advanced Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Advanced Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging to Provide New Opportunities for Market Growth

– Fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) has emerged as a promising technology to meet the ever increasing demands of the consumer electronic products. The main advantages of FOWLP are the substrate-less package, lower thermal resistance, a higher performance due to shorter interconnects together with direct IC connection by thin film metallization instead of wire bonds or flip chip bumps and lower parasitic effects.

– Semiconductor devices with thousands of I/O points can be seamlessly connected via finely-spaced lines as thin as two to five microns, maximizing interconnect density while enabling high bandwidth data transfer. Significant height and cost savings are achieved via the elimination of the substrate.

– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association report 2018, the end-use categories like computer and communications hold major sales value i.e., USD 144.3 billion and USD 151.9 billion respectively.

– The semiconductors enable a wide variety of products for smartphones and computers and the demand for these devices is increasing year on year. A positive outlook for IoT and artificial intelligence are supplementing the growth of the semiconductor industry.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth in Advanced Packaging Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a healthy rate, being a major revenue generating region during the forecast period, primarily owing to the growing population and the customer-side demand. Prominent semiconductor manufacturing companies present in the region are fueling the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging.

– Moreover, China is the largest growing economy with a large population, and according to statistics from China’s semiconductor association, the import of IC is increasing for the consecutive year from 2014. The se government has employed a multi-pronged strategy to support domestic IC industry development in order to achieve the goal of becoming the global leader in all primary IC industrial supply chain segments by 2030. This growth in the semiconductor IC industry in the region is anticipated to stimulate the advanced packaging demand.

Market Overview:

The advanced packaging market was valued at USD 3,358.1 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6,937.73 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The rise in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) will create a huge demand for semiconductors with improvements.

– Presently, electronic devices are readily available in different kinds of package types and include semiconductors (integrated circuits), magnets, capacitors, and resistors. The semiconductor packaging services market has drawn the greatest attention in the investment community. The change in the consumer preference for the latest technology and constant innovations by major players for electronic goods has created a huge market base for the advanced packaging market.

– As people are shifting toward connected devices, so an increase in the Internet of Things (IoT) will lead to the growth of semiconductor packaging. An increase in the demand for consumer wearable goods, smartphones, and home appliances will act as a positive impact on this industry.

– With IoT being a major driver, security is a main concern for the user. The semiconductor manufacturers have to constantly work to develop more secure chips. The industry should also align themselves with the electronics goods industry’s value chain. This alignment will increase the total cost of the ICs. Key Manufacturers Like

