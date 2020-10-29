Liquid Packaging Cartons Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Liquid Packaging Cartons Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Liquid Packaging Cartons market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Dairy Products Occupy a Notable Share in Liquid Packaging Cartons Market
– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the dairy product demand in the developed and developing countries has been increasing for the past few years.
– As the population and income increases, and diets become more globalized, dairy products are expected to be consumed specifically in developing countries.
– The worldwide demand for processed milk and juices has also increased over the recent years. While processed milk and dairy products have played a significant role in shaping the liquid packaging cartons industry, particularly in the North American region, the growing demand for fruit juice worldwide, which rose to 35 billion liters in 2017 has also been crucial to the market growth.
– As people are becoming aware of the benefits of carton packaging, they are shifting from other packaging materials toward paperboard containers. In the , milk solids will see a tremendous growth and this will supplement the liquid packaging carton market.
Asia-Pacific to witness the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period.
– Asia-Pacific is dominated by the population of China and and in these two countries, the increase in disposable income and the constantly growing rate of these countries will act as a supplement for the growth of the liquid packaging carton market.
– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Pakistan will contribute the maximum production of milk in the upcoming years. is the developing nation and the increase in the paper cardboard has been observed on account of factors, such as the increasing FMCG as well as the food and beverage sector. This is being supported by the government of as well because plastic carry bags are banned in India. This movement has acted as the stimulator for the majority of the people in India.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Liquid Packaging Cartons market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Liquid Packaging Cartons market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Liquid Packaging Cartons market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Liquid Packaging Cartons market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Liquid Packaging Cartons market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Liquid Packaging Cartons ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Liquid Packaging Cartons market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Liquid Packaging Cartons space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Liquid Packaging Cartons market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Liquid Packaging Cartons market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Liquid Packaging Cartons market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Liquid Packaging Cartons market trends that influence the global Liquid Packaging Cartons market
Detailed TOC of Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Rising Demand for Environment-friendly Packaging
4.4.2 Changing Consumer Lifestyle and Preferences
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Competition from Substitutes such as Glass and Plastic Packaging
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Industry Regulations and Policies
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Liquid Type
5.1.1 Milk
5.1.2 Water
5.1.3 Juices
5.1.4 Energy Drinks
5.1.5 Alcoholic Beverages
5.1.6 Other Liquid Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 France
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 Germany
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 Japan
5.2.3.2 China
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Mexico
5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 UAE
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Elopak AS
6.1.2 Evergreen Packaging LLC
6.1.3 Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd
6.1.4 Klabin SA
6.1.5 Refresco Group N.V.
6.1.6 SIG Global Pte. Ltd
6.1.7 Tetra Laval International SA
6.1.8 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
6.1.10 Assemblies Unlimited Inc.
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
