Liquid Packaging Cartons Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

Key Market Trends:

Dairy Products Occupy a Notable Share in Liquid Packaging Cartons Market

– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the dairy product demand in the developed and developing countries has been increasing for the past few years.

– As the population and income increases, and diets become more globalized, dairy products are expected to be consumed specifically in developing countries.

– The worldwide demand for processed milk and juices has also increased over the recent years. While processed milk and dairy products have played a significant role in shaping the liquid packaging cartons industry, particularly in the North American region, the growing demand for fruit juice worldwide, which rose to 35 billion liters in 2017 has also been crucial to the market growth.

– As people are becoming aware of the benefits of carton packaging, they are shifting from other packaging materials toward paperboard containers. In the , milk solids will see a tremendous growth and this will supplement the liquid packaging carton market.

Asia-Pacific to witness the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period.

– Asia-Pacific is dominated by the population of China and and in these two countries, the increase in disposable income and the constantly growing rate of these countries will act as a supplement for the growth of the liquid packaging carton market.

– According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Pakistan will contribute the maximum production of milk in the upcoming years. is the developing nation and the increase in the paper cardboard has been observed on account of factors, such as the increasing FMCG as well as the food and beverage sector. This is being supported by the government of as well because plastic carry bags are banned in India. This movement has acted as the stimulator for the majority of the people in India.

Market Overview:

The liquid packaging carton market was valued at USD 9.73 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 11.65 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 3.06 % over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The liquid packaging carton market is steadily growing compared to other packaging products available like plastics and glass packaging. Increase in disposable income is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of this industry.

– The liquid packaging cartons are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market.

– On the flip side, the availability of substitutes like glass and plastic products are hampering the growth of this market. The cost of producing plastics is comparatively low and also requires less energy consumption while manufacturing them.

– Nevertheless, liquid packaging cartons have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost.

In November 2018, Zumosol in Spain partnered with Elopak and switched from plastic bottles to sustainable beverage cartons. They found the new carton packaging to be more natural and sustainably fit for its organic portfolio. This also resulted in reduced carbon footprint and reduced weight, which provided a naturally different, sustainable, and authentic package.

