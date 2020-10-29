Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing is Expected to Register a Significant Growth
– The demand for API manufacturing has witnessed a sustained rise in the past few years, and it is expected to continue growing steadily, with further patent expiries expected in the future and a subsequent increase in global generic production capacities. Most of the companies in this industry are increasingly focusing on the development of biological APIs, which is driving the API market. The general prescription drug sub-segment occupies a major share in the API manufacturing segment, as compared to OTC drugs.
– Other factors driving the growth of the API segment includes stringent government initiatives in the healthcare sector, innovation in biologics, and rise in the incidence of cancer and age-related diseases. However, strict an regulatory policies may hinder the segment’s growth.
– Captive manufacturers are currently leading the API market; however, they are slowly expected to lose their market share to contract manufacturers toward the end of the forecast period. This is due to the complex and expensive in-house manufacturing of API and increasing competition from emerging players in this industry.The increasing emphasis on high-potency APIs is driving the growth of the segment. The novel technologies for HPAPIs can potentially change the in-out balance of CMOs in this fast-growing segment.
– As the big pharma companies continue to scale down on manufacturing, greater opportunities for the CMOs are expected, both in the biopharmaceutical and small molecule API segments.
is Expected to Account for a Major Share
– The , which in in North America, is the world’s largest market for drugs and accounts for almost half of the R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. Hence, CMOs play a critical role in this market and have invested in new facilities and technologies to cater to a wide range of outsourcers.The is expected to face strong competition from Asia-Pacific CMO providers, especially in solid dose formation.
– The consolidation of CMOs is expected to occur within the next five years, as the competitors will either leave the industry, or abandon a specific area within the industry, or go out of business. This improves the pricing power of value-added CMOs.
– Companies, such as Catalent and Patheon, have an established customer base in the and are leaders in oral and sterile dose formulations. These companies have been aggressive in expanding their products/services/capabilities through strategic alliances. With the recent acquisition of Confab, DPT Laboratories has become the global leader in prescription semi-solid and liquid formulations, acquiring proprietary products.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Scope of the Report:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Study objectives of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market trends that influence the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market
Detailed TOC of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing Volume By Big Pharmaceutical Companies
4.3.2 Expansion In The Service Offering Of CMOS
4.3.3 Advent Of CDMO Model Into The Market
4.3.4 Increasing Investments In R&D
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increasing Lead Time & Logistics Costs
4.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements
4.4.3 Capacity Utilisation Issues Affecting The Profitability Of Cmos
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
4.7.1 Dosage Formulation Technologies
4.7.2 Dosage Forms by Route of Administration
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing
5.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing
5.1.3 Secondary Packaging
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Rest of
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Mexico
5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East and Africa
5.2.5.1 UAE
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Nigeria
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.2 Baxter BioPharma solutions
6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.
6.1.4 Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
6.1.5 Recipharm AB
6.1.6 Catalent Inc.
6.1.7 Recipharm AB
6.1.8 Patheon Inc
6.1.9 Famar S.A.
6.1.10 Aenova Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
