Aseptic Packaging Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

Key Market Trends:

Beverage Segment Anticipated to Witness Strong Growth

The ready-to-drink beverages include bottled or canned tea and coffee. Energy drinks, such as sports nutrients, high-nutrient, and flavored water, alcopops, and ready-made alcohol cocktails are also all examples of ready-to-drink beverages. These beverage types have witnessed a significant rise in consumption. Also, other beverages, such as vegetable juices, wine, smoothies, and bar mixes are experiencing increased demand.

Lately, ready-to-drink iced tea has grown considerably due to increasing demand. In 2017, delivering on the consumers’ changing needs, NestlÃ© Waters North America introduced new premium Nestea ready-to-drink iced tea beverages, and at the same time, repositioning the classic brand.

Additionally, in June 2018, Starbucks, in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, began shipping ready-to-drink premium Teavana Craft Iced Tea to selected grocery and convenience retailers in New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, and Missouri. In order to keep these increased tea contents safe, aseptic packaging was employed.

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing aseptic packaging markets, owing to the massive adoption of the technology, coupled with increasing concerns regarding product safety and shelf-life. China is also emerging as one of the dominating countries, even at the global level.

The sale of aseptic packages proliferated in China, registering a sales volume of about 80 billion units over the period 2013-2016. According to the USDA, China’s demand for imported dairy products is expected to increase. However, China’s retaliatory tariffs on US dairy products are expected to make it difficult for US dairy companies to take advantage of this situation, thus, opening up an opportunity for local vendors.

China has invested more in the development of aseptic packaging technology and equipment. Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai, Wenzhou, and Ningbo produce aseptic packing mas of paper boxes, plastic cups, equipment, and packaging materials of ultra-high temperature sterilization. China has remained one of Tetra Pak’s major markets. However, with local enterprises entering into the aseptic packaging industry, Tetra Pak’s shares in the se market have reduced.

Market Overview:

Growth in the aseptic packaging market is driven by the ability of the packaging to cater to the need for high and uniform product quality, downgauging of packaging, need for higher nutrient retention and to avoid the bisphenol A (BPA) controversy, which is commonly found in can liners. Aseptic packaging has been able to meet all these demands, while increasing the shelf-life of selected products by an estimated time period of six to twelve months without refrigeration.

Aseptic packaging has become a strong substitute to canning and the use of preservatives for increasing shelf-life. Though there is a requirement for high initial investment for material and packaging mary that are specific to this process, the ROI achieved due to the reduced cost of cold chain logistics and distribution, as well as preservatives, has allowed manufacturers to reap benefits within three to five years.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period, aided by opportunities with heat-sensitive advanced injectable and infusion therapies and trends toward self-administration of injectable drugs for chronic conditions. Prefillable syringes, which help in eliminating dosing errors, are expected to witness the fastest gains among all aseptic packaging product types.

The beverage industry holds the largest market share, driven by the high consumption of milk, dairy, and RTD beverages, particularly from Asia-Pacific, which has projected a significant increase in adopting aseptic cartons and pouches. In addition, the trend has been augmented by favorable consumption in ready-to-drink premium wellness beverages and product differentiation advantages for beverage packaging across the world. Key Manufacturers Like

