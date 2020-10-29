Ampoules Packaging Market 2020Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Ampoules Packaging market” and its expanding nature. The Ampoules Packaging market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Ampoules Packaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

Key Market Trends:

Glass Ampoules Packaging to Hold a Significant Share

– In glass ampoules, medication is only in contact with glass, and the packaging is 100% tamper-proof. Therefore, over the years, these ampoules have been widely used in packaging injection drugs.

– For instance, Helixor, which contains Mistletoe therapy and is an integral part of integrative oncology, uses glass ampoules to maintain the characteristics of the medicine.

– In the case of cancer treatment, the chemotherapy, which includes traditional chemotherapeutic agents that are cytotoxic, requires glass ampoules. According to WHO, the cytotoxic medicines, such as calcium folinate, are mostly packed in an injection 3 mg/ml in 10‐ml ampoule. Therefore, to maintain the properties of the medications, glass is a preferred material.

– Furthermore, according to Gerresheimer, the glass packaging as primary material had recently increased in 2018, after witnessing a downfall in 2017.

– Gerresheimer has two plants at its site in the Indian city of Kosamba. The recently constructed Gerresheimer plant, in 2019, manufactures vials and ampoules for the pharmaceutical industry using tubular glass, while Neutral Glass makes molded glass products for pharmaceutical applications, and, only very recently, put a new high-performance furnace into operation.

Latin America Accounts for Significant Share

– In Latin America, the market growth is impacted, as the countries are proactively working to reduce these counterfeit medicine, vaccines, and drugs from reaching the consumers.

– Brazil, for instance, is among the most prominent pharmaceutical markets in the region, with projections estimating it to emerge as a significant player on the global level. Brazil’s pharmaceutical business is now positioned as the sixth in the world and is projected to be in the top five, by 2021.

– Similarly, is globally positioned on 11th rank, on the list of countries in the pharmaceutical market. On the other hand, Argentina is considered the third-largest market in the region. These countries with the promising future of the pharmaceutical industry present a high opportunity for ampoules.

– Moreover, Latin America’s geriatric base is increasing rapidly. In 2010, 10% of the region’s population was above 60 years, and by the end of 2040, this number is estimated to more than double, reaching 21%, according to Pharmaphorum. With this increasing aging population, chronic diseases are principally driven, because over 80% of adults aged over 60 years have at least one chronic disease.

– The 2014 World Diabetes Day in City, which is a model for the kind of prevention the region needs, and the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF), including more than 15,000 people, aim to educate the population about lifestyle choices and provided services, such as simplified blood sugar testing, healthy cooking workshops, and exercise classes, which is boosting the demand for glass ampoules.

