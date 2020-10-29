Active and Intelligent Packaging Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

“Active and Intelligent Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Active and Intelligent Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Food End-User Vertical to Account for Significant Share
Going beyond the visual aspect, leading food brands are looking at innovative ways to make their products stand out on the shelf. An emerging packaging technique, which involves the combination of different materials to enhance the multi-sensorial experiences, is gaining popularity in the food packaging industry.
Food organizations are increasingly embracing sensory marketing, which is a strategy focused on the engaging of multiple senses in the consumer environment, where not only the color or shape, but texture, sound, and even the smell of a pack can influence consumer’s purchasing decisions.
The evolution of intelligent packaging systems through the use of sensor technologies, indicators (including freshness, integrity, and time-temperature indicators (TTI)), and radio frequency identification (RFID) has been assessed for potential use in meat and meat products as well.
Quite recently, the NFC Forum partnered with the active and intelligent packaging industry and the wireless power consortium, to bring new, intelligent labels, interactive tags, and time-temperature monitors, using near field communication, to stores. With this intelligent packaging, consumers can read about food before purchasing, without having to scan anything at all.
to Account for Largest Share
The is witnessing a rapid rise in its existing population, primarily due to the work-related migrations into the country. This rising population has directly burdened the food industry and affected the packaging industry. It is home to the busiest markets and forms a major part of the workforce dependent on the frozen foods and packaged food for appetite
The pharmaceutical industry is a major segment, which has a vital role to play in the active and intelligent packaging market in the . The spending on medicines in the country rose from USD 316 billion in 2010 to USD 450 billion in 2016. Also, the country accounts for more than a quarter of the total pharmaceutical industry, which has critical importance for active and intelligent packaging.
Companies in the country, such as VerifyMe, Inc. entered into a reseller agreement with eAgile. Under this agreement, eAgile will be able to offer its clients VerifyMe’s RainbowSecure Ink Identifier Serialization Technology.
Companies in the country are also entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Resource Label Group, a service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve, and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry acquired Best Label Company to broaden its west coast presence and position in the label and packaging industry.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Active and Intelligent Packaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Market Dynamics:
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report:
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Active and Intelligent Packaging market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Active and Intelligent Packaging market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Active and Intelligent Packaging?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Active and Intelligent Packaging market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Active and Intelligent Packaging space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Active and Intelligent Packaging market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Active and Intelligent Packaging market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Active and Intelligent Packaging market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Active and Intelligent Packaging market trends that influence the global Active and Intelligent Packaging market
Detailed TOC of Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Longer Shelf Life And Changing Consumer Lifestyles
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Fresh and Quality Food Products
4.3.3 Demand for Longer-lasting and Sustainable Packaging Products
4.3.4 Countering Sales of Counterfeit and Imitated Products
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Issues with the Effects of Packaging Materials on the Human Body
4.4.2 High Initial Capital Investment and Installation Costs
4.4.3 Security and Privacy Issues in the Case of Intelligent Packaging
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Active Packaging
5.1.2 Intelligent Packaging
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Food
5.2.2 Beverage
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Personal Care
5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 BASF SE
6.1.2 Amcor Ltd.
6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.4 Landec Corporation
6.1.5 Bemis Company Inc.
6.1.6 Crown Holdings Inc.
6.1.7 Ball Corporation
6.1.8 Sonoco Products Company
6.1.9 Graphic Packaging International LLC
6.1.10 Timestrip UK Ltd
6.1.11 Coveris Holdings SA
6.1.12 Sealed Air Corporation
6.1.13 Dessicare Inc.
6.1.14 WestRock Company
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
