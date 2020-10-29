GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market” and its expanding nature. The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market players

Key Market Trends:

PET to Hold Major Share

In GCC region, the Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment of the market studied is estimated to expand at the highest rate, due to the high demand for PET resins in the manufacturing of bottles for soft drinks and other beverages. The demand for rigid packaging from the food and beverage industry is expected to be constant, which is also driving the demand for PET in the region.

Saudi Arabia currently recycles about 10% of its PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. The recycling percentage is expected to grow with increasing focus of the government toward recycling, which, in turn, is likely to drive the demand of PET in the country.

In 2017, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has drafted technical regulations intended for food packages, food supplements, and food. This is further estimated to increase the demand for PET in the packaging industry.

Study objectives of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market trends that influence the global GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market

Detailed TOC of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Industry Regulatory Policies

4.5 Trade Analysis – Import/Export Analysis

4.6 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.7 Market Drivers

4.7.1 Increasing Demand For Convenience Products, Due To Improving Consumer Lifestyle

4.7.2 Increasing Usage Of Plastics (Recyclable Plastics)

4.8 Market Restraints

4.8.1 Increasing Popularity Of Flexible Packaging In The GCC Countries

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Glass

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Other Material Types

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical

5.2.3 Personal Care

5.2.4 Industrial

5.3 By Country

5.3.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.2 UAE

5.3.3 Qatar

5.3.4 Rest of GCC

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Al Watania Plastics

6.1.3 Schott AG

6.1.4 Ball Corporation

6.1.5 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.6 RAK Ghani Glass LLC

6.1.7 Sapin SA

6.1.8 Saudi Plastic Factory Company

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

