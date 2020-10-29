Folding Carton Packaging Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024

“Folding Carton Packaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Folding Carton Packaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Food and Beverages to Hold a Major Market Share

Sustainability has been a significant trend observed in the folding carton packaging market. With a strong pressure on the lesser usage of plastic, paperboard and paper cartons are experiencing a strong demand. Aligning to this trend, PaperWorks is launching three new coated recycled board (CRB) kraftback folding carton options, which are engineered to be cost-effective, and 100% recycled alternatives to virgin kraft, with multiple appearance and performance benefits.

Additionally, in 2018, Elopak introduced Pure-Pak cartons made with natural brown board. The new natural brown board Pure-Pak cartons are carbon neutral, and it was introduced one year after Elopak launched its fresh gable top carton made from natural brown board. Since its 2017 launch, the fresh carton has been successful on shelf across for market-leading multinational and medium sized dairies.

Further, to gain consumer attention, laminated and printed cartons with graphics and well-designed labels has been a focus area for food and beverage manufacturers.

China to Hold a Major Market Share

se consumers are turning to packaged goods, which provides convenience, aesthetics, and lifestyle branding. This growing demand for packaged foods products is fueling the growth of the folding carton packaging market in the country. China is one of the largest source of folding cartons, in both volume and value terms, because the country’s low manufacturing costs offset the cost of shipping these products.

Moreover, the country is also leading the way to rise in online grocery shopping among Asian countries. This growth in the online grocery shopping corresponds with the increased demand for convenience food and packaged food products, both of which add to the demand for folding cartons.

Market Overview:

Global Folding Carton Packaging Market was valued at USD 117.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Folding carton packaging is one of the most used eco-friendly packaging solutions owing to its ability to be produced in many sizes with a small footprint, when compared to other bulkier packaging options, thus making it feasible for use in almost all end-user industries.

The growth in the folding carton packaging market is mainly due to the continued and increasing demand for frozen/chilled foods, dry foods, and cigarettes, especially in emerging economies. The demand for folding carton packaging from developed economies is expected to remain stable, during the forecast period.

The companies are also investing rigorously in recyclable folding cartons to offer eco-friendly solutions, thereby tapping a wide array of potential consumers. For instance, in April 2017, PaperWorks introduced coated recycled board (CRB) folding carton alternative enabling household product and healthcare marketers’ access to 100% recycled content.

Moreover, the regular fluctuations in wood pulp prices are expected to have a negative impact on the market growth. Since the past few years, the prices for paper has been increasing at a remarkable rate owing to outweighing global supply, which in turn has negatively affected the paper-based folding cartons packaging. The industry players are finding difficulties in acquiring more profit margins. Key Manufacturers Like

