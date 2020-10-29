Home Textiles Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The report focuses on the favorable Global “ Home Textiles market” and its expanding nature. The Home Textiles market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Home Textiles market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Home Textiles market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Home Textiles market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Home Textiles Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Home Textiles market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Exports from to China

China imports home textiles from India, particularly curtains (18%), blankets (18%), carpets (16%), and bed linen (17%). The top goods exported to China consist mainly of fiber and yarns. As of 2018, China enjoyed a share of 36% in total US cotton home textile imports, but witnessed a fall of 0.57% in exports to the , at USD 1.09 billion.

Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment

Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress covers, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. It also includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment reached about USD 16.5 billion. The and are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, while nations like India, China, and Pakistan are the key suppliers.

Detailed TOC of Home Textiles Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Trends Influencing the China Home Textile Market

4.7 Value Chain Analysis of the China Home Textile Market

4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.9 Technological Innovations

4.10 Global and Regional Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread

5.1.2 Bath or Toilet

5.1.3 Kitchen Linen

5.1.4 Upholstery

5.1.5 Floor

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Household

5.2.2 Commercial

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Online

5.3.2 Offline

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd

6.2 Hebei Ruichun Textile Co. Ltd

6.3 Sunvim Group

6.4 Fu Anna

6.5 Orient International Holding Shanghai Hometex Co. Ltd

6.6 Honsun Home Textile Co. Ltd

6.7 Hunan Mendale Hometextile Company Ltd

6.8 Beyond Home Textile

6.9 Jiangsu Bermo Home Textile Co. Ltd

6.10 Violet Home Textile Co. Ltd*

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET

8 FUTURE OF THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

