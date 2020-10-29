Home Textiles Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Categories
The report focuses on the favorable Global “ Home Textiles market” and its expanding nature. The Home Textiles market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The se home textiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2019-2024.
  • – China’s huge population, coupled with its increasing textile and clothing consumption per capita year by year, provides a lucrative global business opportunity.
  • – The increasing home renovation projects in the country are also impacting the growth of the market by creating opportunities for home textiles producers. se customers are increasingly placing more emphasis on the quality and design of home decorations. Thus the market has experienced rapid growth in recent years.
  • – Guangdong Province, Shanghai, Nantong in Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province, and Shandong Province are the industrial cluster areas in China. Major raw materials of the home textile industry include cotton, chemical fiber, accessories, etc.
  • – Several key players are pairing up with technology companies to tap the smart home industry. Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for about 44% of the market remains as the most strong producer and consumer of home textiles. Moreover, within the region, China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of home texti

    Key Manufacturers

  • Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd
  • Hebei Ruichun Textile Co. Ltd
  • Sunvim Group
  • Fu Anna
  • Orient International Holding Shanghai Hometex Co. Ltd
  • Honsun Home Textile Co. Ltd
  • Hunan Mendale Hometextile Company Ltd
  • Beyond Home Textile
  • Jiangsu Bermo Home Textile Co. Ltd
  • Violet Home Textile Co. Ltd*

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Home Textiles market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Home Textiles market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Home Textiles market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • A complete background analysis of the se home textile market, including an assessment of the economy, the contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, are covered in the report.

    TOC of Home Textiles Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Home Textiles market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Home Textiles Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Home Textiles market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Home Textiles market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Home Textiles market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Home Textiles market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Home Textiles market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Exports from to China

    China imports home textiles from India, particularly curtains (18%), blankets (18%), carpets (16%), and bed linen (17%). The top goods exported to China consist mainly of fiber and yarns. As of 2018, China enjoyed a share of 36% in total US cotton home textile imports, but witnessed a fall of 0.57% in exports to the , at USD 1.09 billion.

    Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment

    Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress covers, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. It also includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment reached about USD 16.5 billion. The and are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, while nations like India, China, and Pakistan are the key suppliers.

    Study objectives of Home Textiles Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Home Textiles market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Home Textiles market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Home Textiles market trends that influence the global Home Textiles market

    Detailed TOC of Home Textiles Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Opportunities
    4.5 Challenges
    4.6 Trends Influencing the China Home Textile Market
    4.7 Value Chain Analysis of the China Home Textile Market
    4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.9 Technological Innovations
    4.10 Global and Regional Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread
    5.1.2 Bath or Toilet
    5.1.3 Kitchen Linen
    5.1.4 Upholstery
    5.1.5 Floor
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Household
    5.2.2 Commercial
    5.3 By Distribution Channel
    5.3.1 Online
    5.3.2 Offline

    6 COMPANY PROFILES
    6.1 Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd
    6.2 Hebei Ruichun Textile Co. Ltd
    6.3 Sunvim Group
    6.4 Fu Anna
    6.5 Orient International Holding Shanghai Hometex Co. Ltd
    6.6 Honsun Home Textile Co. Ltd
    6.7 Hunan Mendale Hometextile Company Ltd
    6.8 Beyond Home Textile
    6.9 Jiangsu Bermo Home Textile Co. Ltd
    6.10 Violet Home Textile Co. Ltd*

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET

    8 FUTURE OF THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET

    9 APPENDIX

     

