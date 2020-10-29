Light Meter Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Solutions

Light Meter Market Outlook-2026

Light meter market is known as LUX meter, that is, luminous flux per unit area. It is a handheld device that is used for measuring the light. A light meter can read the intensity of the light in a scene, or the direct light from a light source. Lux meters are designed with photo detector, which is positioned perpendicular to the light source for optimal exposure and detect brightness, illuminance more accurately. The demand for light meter is rising in the workplace due to safety concerns.

The light meter market is expected to witness considerable growth from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in need for wireless light meter technologies in lighting. Furthermore, increase in passion for photography among youngsters, rise in per capita disposable income, and growth in demand for high-quality photography by commercial and professional photographers in day and night lead to the increased use of light meters; thereby, boosting the market growth. As light plays an important role in capturing the desired photos and videos, light meters need the various required light levels for capturing a portrait or scene in order to exhibit high quality picture, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the light meter market during the forecast period.

Increase in government initiatives for the adoption of standardization of lighting protocols, rise in demand for light meters in the photography and cinematography industry, and surge in usage of lux meters in indoor and outdoor sports activities are the major drivers for the light meter market growth. However, development of smartphone applications and light measuring devices to substitute light meters restrain the market growth. Furthermore, development of wireless light meter technologies, incorporation of IoT in light meters, and increase in demand from APAC region such as China, India, and Japan provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The light meter market is segmented into five categories by type, display, range, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into general-purpose light meters, LED light meter, and UV light meters. Based on display, the market is bifurcated into digital and analog. By range, the market is categorized into 0–200 k LUX and above 200 k LUX. Based on application, it is segmented into photography & cinematography, commercial spaces, manufacturing plants & warehouses, university campuses & schools, clinics & hospitals, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the light meter market include Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc., PCE Deutschland GmbH, FLIR Systems, ATP Instrumentation, International Light Technologies Inc., HIOKI E.E. Corporation, Panomex Inc., Reed Instruments, STEP Systems GmbH and Nordic Scientific & Natural Solutions AB. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the light meter industry and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio. For instance, Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc., a U.S.-based company is one of the leading players in light meter among other top companies. It developed light measurement called “T-10A illuminance Meter,” which is specifically designed to measure the amount of light on a surface. This is an advanced lux meter will quickly show on the LCD screen the illumination and average values of measurements.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global light meter market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

General-Purpose Light Meters

LED Light Meter

UV Light Meters

By Display

Digital

Analog

By Range

0–200 k LUX

Above 200 k LUX

By Application

Photography & Cinematography

Commercial Spaces

Manufacturing Plants & Warehouses

University Campuses & Schools

Clinics & Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



