Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market to reach USD 3392.5 million by 2025.Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market valued approximately USD 1370 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025 Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD) is a T-shaped, small-sized, birth control device that is inserted into woman’s uterus to prevent pregnancy. These devices are highly effective, economical, and safe birth control devices. IUDs are considered 99% safe in preventing pregnancy. The contraceptive effect of IUDs is attributable to the localized inflammation that occurs after insertion.

The inflammatory reaction in the uterus produces substances that are poisonous for sperms. This affects fertilization. Intrauterine devices can be used immediately after delivery, as they do not affect breastfeeding. These can also be used after abortion. IUDs provide several advantages. They prevent pregnancy for a long time; reduce the chances of ectopic pregnancy; and do not cause discomfort during sex. Once an IUD is removed, the user can quickly return to fertility.

Two types of intrauterine devices available in the U.S. are copper-releasing IUDs and progesterone-releasing IUDs. Copper-releasing IUDs function by releasing copper that is wrapped around the base. The released copper initiates inflammatory reaction in the uterus, which prevents fertilization of the egg. Copper-releasing IUDs are approved for use up to 10 years. Progesterone-releasing IUDs release progestin, which acts by thickening the cervical mucus and creating a barrier to sperms. It also renders the uterus lining unreceptive to implantation of the egg.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

*Hormonal Intra uterine device

*Copper Intra uterine device

By Product:

*MIRENA

*SKYLA

*PARAGARD

*ESSURE

*LEVOSERT

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, Bayer Healthcare, Pfizer, Merck & co., Agile Therapeutics, Actavis PLC, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Church & Dwight, Co. Inc., Fuji Latex Co, Ltd, Johnson &Johnson, Ltd.

and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

