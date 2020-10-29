Contraceptives Market Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players

Global Contraceptives Market industry valued approximately USD 23100.0 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth of the Market is due to rising government initiatives to promote awareness regarding unintended pregnancies and increasing population will create huge demand for contraceptive and modern education and career aspirations have been crucial factor for increasing demand of contraceptives.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

*Contraceptive Drugs

o Oral Contraceptive

*Combined Contraceptives

*Mini-Pills

o Contraceptive Injectable

o Topical Contraceptive Patch

Devices:

*Male Contraceptives

*Female Contraceptives

o Female Condoms

o Contraceptive Sponges

o Contraceptive Vaginal Rings

o Intrauterine Devices

o Sub-dermal Contraceptive Implants

Distribution Channel:

*Hospital Pharmacy

o Public

o Private

*Independent Pharmacy

*Clinics

*Online Platform

Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Cipla Inc., Bayer AG, Merck Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser plc, Mankind Pharma, HLL Lifecare Limited. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Contraceptives Market Study

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

