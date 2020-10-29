ENT Devices Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

Global ENT Devices industry valued approximately USD 17.75 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.45% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The prominent factors driving the market are growing elderly population, increasing number of incidents of long-term sinusitis, escalating implementation of minimally invasive ENT procedures, satisfactory compensation setting for ENT procedures in most of the developed countries, technological innovations, and growing presence of major players in the ENT devices market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

*Surgical Devices

*Diagnostic Devices

*Hearing Implants

*Image-Guided Surgery Systems

*Hearing Aids

*CO2 Lasers

End-Use:

*Hospitals

*ENT Clinics

*Home Users

*Ambulatory Settings

Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Changhong, Atos Medical, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker Corp., Sonova Holding Ag, Hoya Corp., Siemens Healthcare, and Starkey Laboratories. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers. The companies are trying to dominate the market by increasing expenditure on R&D programs.

Target Audience of the ENT Devices Market Study

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

