Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market industry valued approximately USD 610.0 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Continuous Glucose Monitoring System is utmost important across all age groups for real time continuous glucose monitoring and manage diabetes effectively. The major factors driving the growth is due to increasing diabetic population, increase in healthcare expenditure, increasing CGMS affordability, and increasing focus on research and development.

These developments are expected to continue over the forecast period. Rising diabetic population and integration of technology make the manufacturer to offer better monitoring system for measuring accurate glucose level. Such advancements will drive the market growth in the coming years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Components:

*Integrated insulin Pumps

*Transmitters & Receivers

*Sensors

Demographic:

*Child Population

o Less than 14 years

*Adult Population

o More than 14 years

End-Users:

*Diagnostics Centers/Clinics

*Home Healthcare

*ICUs

Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Abbott laboratories, Dexcom Inc., Glysens Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, AgaMatrix Inc., Arkray USA Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

