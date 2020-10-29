eMMC Market: Key Growth Factors, COVID-19 Impact and Opportunities for Forecast Period

Global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market is expected reach $32,321.9 million by 2022. eMMCs with a density range of 128GB – 256GB are expected to dominate throughout 2014 – 2022. Asia-Pacific is estimated to continue to lead throughout the forecast period.

The rising sale of smartphones and need for integrated memory in mobile computing devices drives the growth of eMMC market. eMMCs can easily be used in small devices such as smartphones, tablets, and others, due to its compact size, enhanced processing power, and high data storage capability. The need for digital storage devices and increased consumer expenditure on electronics are expected to supplement the market growth.

However, frequent changes in technology leading to the development of more advanced products such as Universal Flash Storage (UFS) restrict the market growth. Moreover, technological advancement and demand for memory solutions for various electronic devices, including digital cameras, digital set-up boxes, digital book readers, portable terminals, camcorders, and others, are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the future.

Key market players focus on expanding their business operations in the emerging countries with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SanDisk Corporation, SK Hynix Inc., Phison Electronics Corporation, Greenliant Systems Inc., Kingston Technology Company Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, Transcend Information, Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.

eMMCs with a density range of 128GB – 256GB accounted for the highest revenue in 2015 owing to the increase in demand for high-capacity memory devices among the urban population and higher prices as compared to other eMMCs available in the market. This range of eMMCs is utilized among mid-range tablets, digital cameras, and phones.

The smartphones application accounted for the highest share of the overall revenue generated by eMMC market in 2014, owing to its high-storage capacity and HD video screening. However, the GPS application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.5% during the period 2016 – 2022. Increase in the number of smartphone users, rise in use of location-based services & mobile applications, and growth in demand for automobile GPS software and other wearable electronic products boost the demand for eMMC cards in GPS-supporting devices.

In 2014, the automotive industry accounted for the highest revenue, owing to the use of eMMCs in ADAS, vehicle infotainment system, GPS system, voice recognition system, and others. It accounted for around 26% share of the global eMMC market revenue in 2014, followed by aerospace & defense sector. Other end users utilizing eMMCs include industrial, healthcare, public, IT & telecom, and others. The industrial sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated in 2014, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing use of mobile phones and consumer electronic products. eMMCs have increasingly been adopted as a memory product for cellular devices in India, China, and South Korea owing to the continuous development of the cellular market, including 3G and 4G technologies.

In addition, there has been a significant growth in the eMMC market in China and Japan over the past few years. The ever-increasing market of personal computers and smartphones in China in the recent years has largely contributed to the growth of memory market including eMMC products.

However, LAMEA is projected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the analysis period. Increasing demand for smartphones and rising number of other electronic devices such as, laptops, digital cameras, and tablets, have increased the adoption of eMMCs in this region.

Key findings of Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market:

In 2014, eMMCs with a density range of 128GB – 256GB led the overall eMMC market.

Smartphones segment generated maximum revenue among all segments in 2014, owing to the large storage capabilities and fast processing speed in mobile applications and Internet platform.

The industrial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.9% during 2016 – 2022.

The automotive sector is estimated to generate the highest revenue.

Asia-Pacific was the major revenue-generating region in the global eMMC market in 2014.

