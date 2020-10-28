Future of Smoking Cessation Products Reviewed in a New Study 2018 to 2028

New Study Reports âSmoking Cessation Products Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026â has been Added on Fact.MR.OverviewStarting from the fundamental details, the report provides a complete overview of the industry along with a proper market profile. The details provided here about the crucial technologies used for manufacturing and product management purpose makes it easier to have a thorough insight into the Global Smoking Cessation Products Market. Based on the information obtained, the market has been segmented into various categories. It predicts the growth rate of the Global Smoking Cessation Products Market in between the forecasted period, having a base year as 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The Fact.MR report on smoking cessation products market enlists leading stakeholders in the market to provide insightful information about recent developments in the winning strategies of leading competitors in the smoking cessation products market. This chapter features comprehensive information, including intensity mapping, key financials, market share analysis, key developments, SWOT analysis, SIC, NACE, & NIACS codes, and global manufacturing facilities, about the each smoking cessation products market player mentioned above. The report provides detailed information about the leading market players including Johnson & Johnson Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc, Perrigo Company plc, Cipla Ltd., ITC Limited, Reynolds American Inc., Imperial tobacco ltd., Fertin Pharma, and Alkalon A/S.

Johnson & Johnson Development Corp., a frontrunner in the smoking cessation products market, recently joined Carrot Inc., a digital health company New York Life Ventures and to raise over US$ 25 million to commercialize Pivot™ – smoking cessation program. The company is contributing to the project with its technological expertise in the medical device and pharmaceutical sector to establish stronger position in the smoking cessation products market.

Another frontrunner in the smoking cessation products market, GlaxoSmithKline plc. announced, in collaboration with an American pharmaceutical company – Innoviva, Inc., that the European Commission has authorized expansion of its single inhaler triple therapy – once-daily Trelegy Ellipta. The company is aiming to adopt innovative strategies to offer an inhaler therapy for COPD patients and strengthen its foothold in the smoking cessation products market.

Imperial Brands PLC, a British player in smoking cessation products market, has adopted strategies to focus on its blu e-cigarette brand by investing over GBP100 million for further expanding its e-cigarette product portfolio in the coming year. Via its subsidiary Fontem Ventures, the company launched its new e-smoking cessation product– myblu™ in the U.S. in February 2018, and later in three further markets – France, Russia, and Germany. With launch of the new e-smoking cessation product, Imperial Brands is aiming to set a benchmark in the e-vaporing category of products in the smoking cessation market.

Other players in the smoking cessation products market, including Cipla Ltd., are adopting innovative marketing strategies, such as promotions of social media and unique commercials to spread awareness about tobacco hazards, to boost sales of their smoking cessation products.

Definition

Smoking cessation products, also known as quit-smoking products or nicotine replacement therapy products, can help smokers to mitigate nicotine cravings and symptoms of withdrawal. Smoking cessation products are available in the type of gums, patches, inhalers, nasal sprays, and e-cigarettes. Non-nicotine types of smoking cessation products, such as bupropion and varenicline, are also made available by players in the smoking cessation products market.

About the Report

The Fact.MR market report on the smoking cessation products market features a detailed analysis of the market, including information on the most interesting developments in the smoking cessation products market across the globe. The report provides an overview of the smoking cessation products market, analysis of the latest trends in the smoking cessation products market, along with a section with information about new avenues of growth for manufacturers and distributors in the smoking cessation products market.

Segmentation

The smoking cessation products market is segmented on the basis of geographical regions, product type, and sales channel. Each segment is divided into sub-segments for the better understanding of readers about growth parameters the smoking cessation products market.

Based on region, the smoking cessation products market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific region (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Based on the types of smoking cessation products, the smoking cessation products market is segmented into three main types– nicotine products, non-nicotine products, and e-cigarettes. Nicotine smoking cessation products are further divided into gum, patches, lozenges, inhalers, and nasal sprays. Non-nicotine smoking cessation products are further divided into Bupropion and Varenicline.

Based on the sales channels for smoking cessation products, the smoking cessation products market is segmented into four sub-segments – hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail stores, and online stores.

Additional Questions Answered

The Fact.MR report provides accurate information about how the smoking cessation market is expanding across the globe and its growth prospects. This information can help market players to understand the minute details about how other smoking cessation products market players are paving their way through the smoking cessation market along with detailed information about their winning strategies.

The information presented in the smoking cessation market report answered important market-related questions for market leaders as well as new entrants in the smoking cessation product, which can help them to make appropriate business decisions in the coming future. Some of the questions include

Which region is expected to dominate the smoking cessation products market?

Which category of buyers are more interested in purchasing smoking cessation products?

What strategies smoking cessation products market players should adopt to gain momentum in the market?

What type of product is likely to hold the largest share in the smoking cessation products market?

What are the factors restricting the growth of the smoking cessation products market?

Research Methodology

Analysts at Fact.MR adopt an effective research methodology to offer key insights about growth of the smoking cessation market during 2018-2028. Both primary and secondary research are conducted by analysts to derive important historical data and statistics on the smoking cessation market. Industry-validated data is derived from reliable sources, such as smoking cessation product manufacturers, distributors, and industry experts, are approached to provide unbiased and accurate information about the smoking cessation market.

Market DynamicsThe report identifies all the key aspects that drive the super-fast growth of the international Global Smoking Cessation Products Market. In this context, it identifies the crucial aspects regarding the pricing part of the concerned product. It analyses the market value of each of the products and services as well in the report, including the various kinds of volume trends. Prime aspects that are covered in this report range from the effect of growing population at international level, accelerating technological growth, and the analysis of level of demand and supply as evident in the Global Smoking Cessation Products Market. The report also covers extensive studies regarding various effects in relation to the initiatives taken by the government and the competitive platform that is there in the Global Smoking Cessation Products Market in between the forecasted period. Segmental AnalysisThe report does thorough segmentation of international Global Smoking Cessation Products Market upon taking various factors associated with the growth of the market. It does a thorough regional segmentation. These segmentation based studies are done with an intention of achieving a thorough and specific insight of the Global Smoking Cessation Products Market. The report does a regional analysis of the key zones of the world, starting from the US, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia. Modes of researchThe research being done by experienced experts has done a comprehensive analysis of Global Smoking Cessation Products Market based on Porterâs Five Force Model, taking the assessment period between 2020-2026 into account. Additionally, a deep SWOT analysis is done to facilitate quick decision making for the associated people in the Global Smoking Cessation Products Market.

Report covers:Comprehensive research methodology of Global Smoking Cessation Products Market.This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Smoking Cessation Products Market.Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Smoking Cessation Products Market.Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenuesExtensive profiles and recent developments of market players