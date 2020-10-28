Accounting Software Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution with Intuit Inc., Sage Software Inc., SAP SE, Oracle

Latest released the research study on Global Accounting Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Accounting Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Accounting Software Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Intuit Inc., Sage Software Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infor Inc. , Horizon Technology Solutions, Zoho Corp, FreshBooks, NetSuite, Deltek

Accounting software is a fundamental application that enables an organization to record the flow of money for internal and external review and auditing. It is the primary tool for assessing the financial health of an organization and for meeting legal compliance through tools like general ledgers, purchase orders, account payables & receivables, stock management, and billing.

Accounting Software Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Billing and invoicing systems, Payroll management systems, Enterprise resource planning systems, Time and expense management systems), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Size Enterprise, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, Mac, Android, Others), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Public & Government Sector, Automotive Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction & Real Estate, Education, Media & Entertainment, Others), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License)

Market Drivers

Increased Efficiency with the use of Accounting Software

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Applications

Ease of Integration with Existing Software Platforms

Market Trend

Users Prefer Cloud-Based Systems to On-Premise

The Adoption of Automation

The Era of Millennial Clients

Market Challenges

Competition is increasing due to Corporate Bookkeeping Firms

Scalability and customization

Lack of integrations

Market Restraints:

Data Security Issues May Restraint the Growth of the Market

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Accounting Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

