Global Flu Treatment Market Research, Company Assessment and Industry Analysis 2020-2027||Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc

Global flu treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements, unmet medical needs during the annual influenza epidemics, increasing prevalence of influenza cases and increasing research grants are responsible for the growth of flu treatment market globally.

The major players covered in flu treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., NATCO Pharma Limited, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, and Bayer AG among others.

Global Flu Treatment Market Drivers:

Factors such as technological advancements, unmet medical needs during the annual influenza epidemics, increasing prevalence of influenza cases and increasing research grants are responsible for the growth of flu treatment market globally.

Flu which is also called influenza is a common viral infection. The common symptoms of flu are fever, chills, muscle aches, headaches, runny nose, cough and others. In case of flu respiratory tract is manly affected. In addition, the availability of the treatment and new drugs under pipeline can also boost the growth of this market.

Global Flu Treatment Market Restraints:

However, increasing challenges in research and development, patent expiration of branded drugs and launch of generic version may hamper the growth of this market.

Global Flu Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Flu treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, medication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of types, the flu treatment market is segmented into type A, type B and type C

On the basis of medication, the flu treatment market is segmented into antiviral drugs, antihistamines, analgesics and others

On the basis of route of administration, the flu treatment market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the flu treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the flu treatment market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others

