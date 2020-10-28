OPHTHALMIC SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS MARKET BUSINESS GROWTH ANALYSIS BY ZEISS INTERNATIONAL, LEICA MICROSYSTEM, JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Industry is proper training and diligent practice, many orbital, extraocular, and corneo-conjunctival surgeries can be successfully performed by the general practitioner. Specialized surgical instrumentation is necessary to achieve optimal results. This article reviews the essential surgical instruments required for these routine ophthalmic surgeries and provides guidelines for suture selection. Recommendations for handling and care of ophthalmic surgical instruments, including cleaning, sterilization, and storage, are provided.

Some of the major players operating in this market are ZEISS International, Leica Microsystem, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Quantel Medical, Bausch Health Companies Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, HOYA Corporation, Lumenis, STAAR SURGICAL, IRIDEX Corporation, TOPCON CORPORATION, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe LTD., ACB MOLTENO, Medical Technical Products, IVIS Technologies, Aurolab, Inami & Co., Ltd. amongst others.

Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market report is an ideal guide to attain an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, and motivating factors for customers, customer preferences, competitor strategies, brand positioning, and customer behavior. It is a wide-ranging market research report that comprises of various parameters of the market namely market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The ophthalmic devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of eyes associated diseases such as peripheral vitreoretinal disease, vision loss due to aging, refractive eye state, glaucoma treatment, cataract surgeries and others in hospitals or other specialty clinics.

Drivers: Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market

Rising Prevalance Of Eye Diseases:

The eye health issues are huge in China, owing to the large ageing population. Cataract and refractive error are the major causes of vision-loss; due to the rising incidence of diabetes as the economy is growing and changes in lifestyles. China adopted a new 5 year national plan in 2016 for eye health. This plan was due to the long session with stakeholders and also sets a broad direction, in the existing development agenda and also in the World Health Assembly’s Global Action Plan for the Universal Eye Health.

Increasing Number Of Diabetic Patients:

Diabetes prevalence is increasing more rapidly in low and middle income countries. Diabetes is a main cause of kidney failure, blindness, heart attacks, lower limb amputation and stroke. Diabetic retinopathy is a vital cause of blindness which occurs due to the long term accumulated harm to the blood vessels in retina.

Restraint:

Product Recalls Of Various Companies

Product recall is a process of retrieving the defective and unsafe goods from customers while offering those customers with compensation. Recalls usually occur due to the safety concerns over the manufacturing defects in a product which may cause harm to its user. In China ophthalmic surgical instruments market, various companies have recalled their products due to some defect and safety issues. For instance,

Opportunity:

Technological Development Of Products:

It has been observed that the growth of china ophthalmic surgical instruments is expected in the medical sector due to diverse utilization of digitalization and latest technology. The most recent development includes femtosecond lasers for both cataract and refractive surgery, OCT, intraoperative wavefront aberrometers and state-of-the-art phaco machines.

Market Growth In Emerging Countries

Ophthalmic surgical instruments play a vital role during different types of eye surgeries. Various factors such as rising geriatric population over the globe, growing incidence of diabetes and eye diseases, increasing government initiatives for controlling the visual impairment and the technological developments are driving the market growth in emerging nations.

Challenge:

Lack Of Trained Eye Surgeons:

Lack of trained surgeons regarding different eye surgeries can act as a challenging factor for China ophthalmic surgical instruments market. The number of ophthalmologists is less in both developed and developing countries, although the numbers are bit high for the developed countries.

Market Trends:

Global ophthalmic surgical instruments market is segmented based on products, application, end user and geography.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, Abbott announced the approval of “Tecnis Symfony” Introcular Lenses by US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of cataracts.

In September 2016, US Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction) procedure along with the utilization of VisuMax Femtosecond Laser for the treatment and contraction of myopia in patients of age 22 or above.

