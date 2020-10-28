OFFICE-BASED LABS MARKET BUSINESS GROWTH ANALYSIS BY SURGERY PARTNERS, MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION, SUOMEN TERVEYSTALO OY, SURGCENTER

Global Office-Based Labs Market By Modality (Single-Specialty Labs, Multi-Specialty Labs, Hybrid Labs), Service (Peripheral Vascular Intervention, Endovascular Interventions, Cardiac, Interventional Radiology, Venous, Others), Specialist (Vascular Surgeons, Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Gastroenterology, Interventional Cardiologists, Interventional Radiologists, Orthopedics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global office-based labs market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the convenience for patients and enhanced control of physicians in providing their preferred method of treatment.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global office-based labs market are Envision Healthcare, TH Medical, MEDNAX Services, Inc., TeamHealth, Medical Facilities Corporation, Surgical Care Affiliates, QHCCS, LLC, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities Corporation, Suomen Terveystalo Oy, SurgCenter, Healthway Medical Group, Schön Klinik, Eifelhöhen Klinik AG, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, European Medical Center, Riceland Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. and Cardiovascular Coalition.

Global Office-Based Labs Market research report encompasses thorough insights about the Healthcare IT industry which are based on business intelligence. To bring about an unmatched expertise of the best market opportunities into their applicable markets, businesses can take up this market report. The Office-Based Labs Market report offers market potential for each geological region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their inclinations for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. CAGR values for the Healthcare IT industry with respect to its rise or drop are estimated in the Office-Based Labs Market report for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition:

Office-based labs also known as ambulatory surgical centers are basically specialized clinics or physicians’ offices that are equipped with various medical devices, technologies so that they can provide personalized treatment to their patients. These centers provide quicker treatment methods and reduced stay time. They also promote better productivity and efficiency as they provide more control of physicians towards patients.

Market Drivers

Greater control and autonomy for physicians in providing treatments to their patients, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in preference and adoption of minimally invasive procedures globally, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of prevalence of target diseases globally, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Incidences of complications arising from high-end cases as these centers are not as well equipped as hospitals, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate skill sets of physicians and surgeons in these centers required for minimally invasive methods, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Modality

Single-Specialty Labs

Multi-Specialty Labs

Hybrid Labs

By Service

Peripheral Vascular Intervention

Endovascular Interventions Diagnostic Imaging Atherectomy Thrombectomy Embolization Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Dialysis Access Declots IVC Filter Placement & Removal

Cardiac Angioplasty & Stenting

Interventional Radiology

Venous Venous Ablation Central Venous Interventions Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Interventions

Others

By Specialist

Vascular Surgeons

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Interventional Cardiologists

Interventional Radiologists

Orthopedics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Medical Facilities Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of seven ambulatory surgical centers which is a result of joint venture between NueHealth LLC for approximately USD 46.5 million. The centers acquired provide surgical solutions for a number of applications such as orthopedic, neurosurgery, pain management with around 26 operating rooms available in the combination of 7 centers.

In January 2017, UnitedHealth Group announced that they had agreed to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA) for approximately USD 2.3 billion. This acquisition is a strategic step in expansion of their healthcare services providing facilities as they hope to expand their healthcare service offerings to an even broader patient base.

Competitive Analysis:

Global office-based labs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of office-based labs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

