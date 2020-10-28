NURSE CALL SYSTEMS MARKET BUSINESS GROWTH ANALYSIS BY WESTCALL COMPANY, STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. (US), CRITICAL ALERT SYSTEMS

Global Nurse Call Systems Market By Instrument (Buttons, Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, Intercom Systems), Technology (Wired Systems, Wireless Systems), Application (Emergency Medical Alarms, Wanderer Control, Workflow Support), End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Physician Offices, Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Care Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Global Nurse Call Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.45 billion at 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in healthcare outflow and insurance treatment.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the nurse call systems market are

Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US),

Honeywell International Inc (US),

Siemens (Germany),

Ascom (Switzerland),

Johnson Controls (US),

Azure Healthcare (Australia),

Lismore Instruments Ltd,

Securitas AG (Switzerland),

Inc (US),

WestCall Company,

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US),

Critical Alert Systems,

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc. (USA),

Cornell Communications (US),

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (Canada),

Wandsworth Group (UK),

Static Systems Group. (UK),

Legrand (France),

Courtney Thorne nurse call systems (UK),

CARECOM CO., LTD.,

AIPHONE CO., LTD (Japan),

Others

Nurse call systems are equipment used to communicate between patient and medical staff, installed at various healthcare facilities. The nurse call systems play a critical role in emergency notifications and ensuring timely delivery of care. These systems are integrated with various other healthcare IT systems such as the electronic medical records (EMR) in the hospitals. Nurse call systems are highly useful for critical patients which cannot move to call for help. The ease of use and convenience offered by nurse call systems enables healthcare facilities to achieve better patient outcomes and enhanced patient satisfaction which boosts the market.

Nurse Call systems within sheltered accommodation, care homes and hospitals are common place throughout the world. They offer a vital link of communication between patient and carer, it is also use in Residential Care Homes, Nursing Homes, Doctors Surgeries, Hospitals, Mental Health, Dentist Surgeries.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement and product development in the nurse call system market, this significant act as driver to the market.

Aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, this significant act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints

High costs involved in the implementation of nurse call systems, due to the high cost this act as restraint to the market.

Stringent regulatory environment is the restraint to the market.

Segmentation: Global Nurse Call Systems Market

By Instrument

Buttons

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

By End Use

Hospitals

Clinics and Physician Offices

Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes

Ambulatory Care Centers

By Geography

North America Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, TekTone launched the Tek-CARE 500 wireless emergency call system. This product received UL 2560 listing for use by senior and independent living facilities. This launch strengthened the company’s portfolio of nurse call systems.

In June 2016, Ascom Holding AG partnered with AirStrip to link their clinical mobile device applications to provide faster access to live ECG waveform streaming, speeding up decision-making and response time to critical patient events.

Competitive Analysis: Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Global nurse call systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nurse call systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

