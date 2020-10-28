Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market is Projected to Reach $172.35 million by 2026 | Leading key players are Bango, Boku, DIMOCO, Fortumo, Centili, Comviva, NTT DOCOMO

The Direct Carrier Billing Platform market was valued at $55.56 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $172.35 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019-2026. Direct Carrier Billing is a type of online payment that allows consumers to charge the cost of a purchase to their phone bill. It is a mobile payment technology that enables consumers to make transactions by charging the amount to their monthly mobile bill. Direct carrier billing enables operator to act as a distributor of digital services and collects additional revenue through services sales and partnerships, by providing a single interface for value added services, over-the-top and other digital services in the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Bango, plc., Boku, Inc., DIMOCO, Fortumo, Centili, Comviva, NTT DOCOMO, Singtel, Mobiyo, Digital Turbine Inc.

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00023772

In addition, Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) platform acts as an intermediary between content providers and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the market. The platform connects merchants with the billing, identity, and sales systems of mobile network operators. (DCB) platform that serves as an alternative payment method for companies selling digital content.

The increase in demand for games, video-on-demand, audio, voice calling, such as Skype and WeChat, eBooks, podcasts, and other content is driving the market growth. In addition, over-the-top (OTT) streaming media services provider such as Netflix, Spotify, Sony, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other players are significantly adopting direct carrier billing platforms and have integrated these into their payment offerings. This attracts the customer, which in turn fuels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in popularity of mobile gaming and in-app game items purchases via direct carrier billing payment method, further drive the market growth.

However, complexity issues while maintaining direct carrier billing functionality, become a major problem due to settlement involved between the multiple parties and the frauds in the DCB chain. In addition, variable levels of commitment from carriers, multiple revenue shares in the value chain, and other regulations, are some of the factors that limit the market growth. Conversely, due to an increased use of subscription-based digital contents, direct carrier billing platform providers can enhance simpler and convenient payment process, expand cloud computing infrastructure, and high-speed internet services to benefit digital content publishers and mobile network operators, becoming a major opportunity for platform providers in the market. In addition, acceleration of existing products and services, providing streamlined customer experience by collaborating with trending content providers, is one of the lucrative opportunities for direct carrier billing platform providers to sustain in the market.

The direct carrier billing platform market is segmented based on content, operating system, and region. On the basis of content, it is segmented into application & game, video & audio, and others. By operating system, it is segmented into android, iOS and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00023772

Table Of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market, By Content

Chapter 5: Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market, By Operating System

Chapter 6: Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00023772

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune