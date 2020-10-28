Global Maternal Blood Test Market Size, Share, Strategic growth opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2026||CENTOGENE AG, Sequenom., Natera, Inc., LifeLabs Genetics, Progenity, Inc., Sema4, Invitae

Global maternal blood test market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for non- invasive prenatal testing and rising risk of chromosomal abnormalities in babies are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maternal blood test market are CENTOGENE AG, Sequenom., Natera, Inc., LifeLabs Genetics, Progenity, Inc., Sema4, Invitae Corporation., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Inc, BGI., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, YOURGENE HEALTH, Eurofins Scientific, EKF Diagnostics, NiftyTest, among others.

Key points for analysis

To get a comprehensive overview of the maternal blood test market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the maternal blood test is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth