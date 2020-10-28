Global Laser Hair Removal Market Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026|CANDELA CORPORATION; Alma Lasers; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd

Laser hair removal market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Laser Hair Removal market research report encompasses a far-reaching research on the current conditions of the healthcare industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the healthcare industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services. Hence, the Laser Hair Removal report brings into focus, the more important aspects of the market or healthcare industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laser hair removal market are Solta Medical; Cynosure LLC; Lumenis; Venus Concept; CANDELA CORPORATION; Alma Lasers; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd.; LUTRONIC; Sciton, Inc.; Cutera; El.En. S.p.A.; Lynton Lasers and SharpLight Technologies Inc among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Alma Lasers announced the launch of their new hair removal platform. “Soprano Titanium” which offers the major benefits required in any laser hair removal procedure, including ‘speed’, ‘efficacy’ and ‘comfort’. The various features offered with the platform enable two sequential applications simplification and shortening of hair

In October 2018, Lumenis announced the launch of “SPLENDOR X”, designed with unique “BLEND X” technology for highly efficient and effective hair removal procedures and other skin solutions. The solid state laser system was exhibited at the “2018 American Society of Dermatological Surgery – ASDS” held in Phoenix, Arizona, United States from October 11-14th, 2018. This new addition to their hair removal product offerings will help the users to customize according to their own requirements and needs for all kinds of skin and hair type

Market Drivers

Various technological innovations and advancements in the market resulting in better range of products and services relating to aesthetic lasersis expected to boost the growth of the market Growth of non-invasive hair removal services and procedures also fuels the market growth



Increased levels of disposable income of individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing rate of demand for home-based laser hair removal devices is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High costs associated with these devices resulting in higher overall cost of the procedures is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Availability of alternative enhanced beauty treatment solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Vulnerable nature of supply of materials for laser treatments is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Laser Hair Removal Market

By Laser Type

Diode Laser

Nd:YAG Laser

Alexandrite Laser

By Type

Multiple Standard Wavelengths

Specific Standard Wavelengths

By End-Use

Beauty Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Home Use

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

