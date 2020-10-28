Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Systems Market  Sees a Faster Rebound in the Era of COVID-19 | Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Development Strategy, Top players profile

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Systems Market By Product (Software, Services), Type (Urinary Tract Infection, Surgical Site Infection, Blood Stream Infection, Others), End-User (Hospitals, LTCs, Nursing Home, Skilled Nursing Facility, Assisted Living), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 343.45 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 966.04 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the government initiatives for preventing hospital associated infections will act as a major market driver in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The global infection surveillance solutions systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infection surveillance solutions systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the infection surveillance solutions systems market are BD., Premier, Wolters Kluwer, Baxter, GOJO Industries, Inc., Atlas Development Corporation, Deb Group Ltd, HyGreen, Inc., RL Solutions, Baxter International Inc., and Truven Health Analytics.

Market Definition: Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Systems Market

healthcare associated infections surveillance is the most important step for identifying local factors for the healthcare associated infections burden. Infection surveillance systems are intended to continuously monitor and manage data of HAIs for public health assessment, early detection of disease, and to ensure appropriate execution of preventive measures.

According to FDA, yearly almost 1 in 25 hospital patient in the United States is detected with at minimum of one infection related to hospital care.

According to WHO, the most frequent adverse event in health-care delivery is the health care-associated infections and from 100 hospitalized patients almost 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries will be diagnosed with at least one health care-associated infection.

Almost 30% of patients in intensive care units (ICU) get affected by at least one health care-associated infection, in high-income countries.

Newborns are at higher risk of acquiring health care-associated infection in developing countries, with infection rates three to 20 times higher than in high-income countries.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) is driving the market

Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver

Increasing healthcare expenditure is also driving the market

Market Restraints

High cost of surveillance software is restraining the market growth

Disinclination to adopt advanced healthcare tools is restraining the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product

Software On Premise Web Based

Services Training & Consulting Implementation



By Type

Urinary Tract Infection

Surgical Site Infection

Blood Stream Infection

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

LTCs

Nursing Home

Skilled Nursing Facility

Assisted Living

By Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

In September, 2018, Wolters Kluwer has launched Sentri7, a latest type of surveillance solution. The solution will give the hospitals tools and resources to withstand against the new and emerging clinical challenges and also help to battle with the antibiotic-resistant bacteria that are taking a toll on patient safety and hospital costs. This breakthrough product launch will help the company to compete with the other market players.

In June, 2014, CareFusion has launched ChloraPrep 1mL applicator, ChloraShield IV dressing, MaxZero needleless connector for infection prevention. These products will help in the reduction of surface contamination or microorganisms’ presence which can potentially lead to infections during hospital stays and procedures. This product launch will help the company in strengthening of their market presence.

