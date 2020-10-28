Dental Consumables Market to Garner $55,584 million by 2023 at 13.1% CAGR, Says AMR

The global dental consumables market was valued at $38,921 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $55,584 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023

Do Enquiry for Sample [email protected]

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/442

High prevalence of dental diseases among geriatric population, surge in dental tourism across emerging economies, and increase in demand for minimally invasive dental procedures drive the growth of the global dental consumables market. Moreover, increase in awareness about oral hygiene supplements the market growth. However, high cost of dental products along with very limited reimbursement hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for dental cosmetic procedures and increase in awareness about proper dentition are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

Key Findings of the Dental Consumables Market:

Retail dental care essentials segment accounted for more than three-fifths share of the global dental consumables market in 2016.

Orthodontics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Crown segment accounted for more than two-fifths share of the dental prosthetics market in 2016.

Dental wash solutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Metals segment accounted for around three-fifths share of the global dental implants & prosthetics market in 2016.

Europe accounted for nearly two-fifths share of the global market in 2016.

accounted for nearly two-fifths share of the global market in 2016. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023

Torchbearers of the market

The major market players analyzed in the report include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Retail care essentials segment occupied the largest share in 2016, followed by dental implants, owing to high usage, applicability, and availability of retail care essential products such as toothbrush, toothpastes, and others. Furthermore, dental prosthetics segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to increase in number of dental restoration procedures across various regions due to low focus on oral hygiene.

For Purchase Enquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/442

Asia-Pacific region to manifest fastest growth by 2023

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% through 2023, owing to rise in awareness regarding dental disorders, surge in geriatric population, improved accessibility to medical services, and increase in product availability. However, Europe held the largest market share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the total revenue, owing to increase in the number of dental restoration cases due to high incidence of dental disorders in the region. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com