Digital Diabetes Management Market is Projected to Reach $8.8 billion by 2026 | Leading key players are Abbott laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company

The global digital diabetes management market was valued at $3,375.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $17,118.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2026. Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic disease that occurs due to malfunctioning of pancreas. The condition arises when pancreas do not produce enough insulin, or the body is unable to effectively utilize the insulin that has been produced. As per the data published by WHO, in 2018, the number of people suffering with diabetes has significantly risen from 108 million in 1980 to approximately 422 million in 2014. The prevalence of diabetes across the glove has increased from 4.7% to 8.5%. In 2016, around 1.6 million deaths occurred due to diabetes. Thus, it is essential to manage diabetes in order to maintain blood sugar levels in the human body.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Abbott laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dexcom, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Terumo corporation

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00026878

Diabetes management includes measuring & recording blood sugar levels, measuring carbohydrate intake, along with tracking exercises and day-to-day activities. Thus, tracking these activities digitally offers continuous patient monitoring allowing the patients as well as physicians to better diagnose the current condition and suggest medications accordingly.

Prominent players in the market have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, product approvals and product launching for maintaining their share in the global digital diabetes management thereby addressing the evolving healthcare needs amongst the patients and healthcare providers.

The major factors driving the growth of the market are increase in adoption of smartphones & tablets coupled with healthcare apps and surge in the diabetic population globally. In contrast to these, the market growth is hampered by lack of awareness regarding digital diabetes management in developing countries and patient data privacy concerns. On the contrary, emerging markets offer significant opportunities for the growth of global digital diabetes management market.

The global digital diabetes management market is segmented based on type, product and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into Handheld Devices and Wearable Devices. Based on product, the digital diabetes management market divided into Continuous blood glucose monitoring systems, Smart Glucose Meter, Smart Insulin Pumps, Smart Insulin Pens and Apps. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00026878

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 6: DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00026878

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune