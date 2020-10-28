Data Center Colocation Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Key Players: Digital Realty, Equinix, CenturyLink, Telecity Group, Verizon Enterprise

The data center colocation provide various end-users i.e. small scale, medium scale and large scale enterprises, ease and facility to concentrate on their main and core businesses, while achieving optimal capital and operational expenses.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Data Center Colocation Market with detailed market segmentation by various types, End-Users, and geography. The global data center colocation market is expected to witness a decent growth during the forecast period, as it provides end-users ease of business continuity, optimizing CAPEX among various other benefits. The increasing preferences towards adopting cloud computing solutions is also expected to push the data center colocation market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Digital Realty, Equinix, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Telecity Group plc. Verizon Enterprise, Global Switch, China Telecom, Level 3 Communications, Interxion, AT&T Inc

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global data center colocation market

– To analyze and forecast the global data center colocation market on the basis of type, and end-user.

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall data center colocation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table Of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Data Center Colocation Market Landscape

4 Data Center Colocation Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Data Center Colocation Market Analysis- Global

6 Data Center Colocation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Type

7 Data Center Colocation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-User

8 Data Center Colocation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Vertical

9 Data Center Colocation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Data Center Colocation Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

