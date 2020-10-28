GLOBAL BYOD ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MARKET INSIGHTS COVERING MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITIVE SCENARIO THROUGH 2024

Technology Industry Is A Mix Of Good And Bad Amid COVID-19 Updated Analysis On Major challenges and impact of COVID-19

The BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market research report gives a snappy synopsis of the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market by discovering various definitions and grouping of the market. It incorporates the strategic profile of key players and extensively investigates their development methodologies. The report manages present principal realities of BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market which assumes an essential job in boosting this market. This report is truly a careful appraisal on the lively scenery of BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market. Conspicuous players alongside their marketing technique, key improvements and business diagram are referenced in this report. The intensive division of the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market is additionally included as the consequent part of this market research study.

The BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market report serves as a journal involving comprehensive data, which encourages the assessment of every single angle in regards to the BYOD & Enterprise Mobilitymarket. It passes on a clear picture of the base and structure of the BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market, which unmistakably portray its strong or obstructive focuses for worldwide and provincial extension. It clarifies the present circumstance of market by extensively examining a few producers, affiliations, firms, merchants, and businesses under it.

The report additionally conveys impressive data in regards to the division, store network, foreseen development patterns, monetary and budgetary wordings, and numerous other key components related with BYOD & Enterprise Mobility market

MARKET ANALYSIS: GLOBAL BYOD & ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MARKET

Global BYOD & enterprise mobility market accounted for USD 40.1 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market, By Geography; Device (Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets); Component (Software, Security, Service); Deployment; Vertical (Banking, Financial Services& Insurance, Automobile, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major market drivers & restraints:

High productivity and employee satisfaction

Reduced hardware cost for enterprises

Growing demand for flexibility by employees

Improved customer satisfaction

Cost efficient solution

Government and compliance issues

High cost of BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions

Security risks regarding device management

MARKET SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL BYOD & ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MARKET

The Global BYOD & enterprise mobility market is segmented on the basis of device into smartphones, laptops, and tablets/phablets. On the basis of component, the global BYOD & enterprise mobility market is segmented into software, security, and service. The software segment is further sub segmented into mobile device management, mobile application management, mobile data management, mobile email management, mobile telecom expense management, and others.

The security segment is further sub segmented into device security, email security, application security, mobile content security, network security, identity access management, and multi-user management. The service segment is further sub segmented into managed services, and professional services. On the basis of deployment, the global BYOD & enterprise mobility market is segmented into cloud, and on-premises. On the basis of vertical, the global BYOD & enterprise mobility market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, automobile, manufacturing, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global BYOD & enterprise mobility market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL BYOD & ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MARKET

The report for BYOD & enterprise mobility market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

MAJOR MARKET COMPETITORS: GLOBAL BYOD & ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MARKET

Some of the major players of the global BYOD & enterprise mobility market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, BlackBerry Limited, Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SAP SE, Tech Mahindra Limited, AT&T Intellectual Property, Honeywell International Inc., Capgemini, Oracle, Accenture, HCL Technologies Limited, and others.

