Predictive Analytics market Includes Important Growth Factor with Regional Forecast , Organization Sizes, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026

The global Predictive Analytics market was valued at US$ 5.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 14 Bn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

Key Players Covered in this Report

FedEx Corporation

DHL International GmbH

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Predictive Analytics Market Analysis by Segmentation – Type, Application and Region.

By Type:

Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)

Product, Parts & devices (Smartphones and Tablets, Wearables, Workstation Systems, Pharmaceuticals/ Biopharma, Medical Device, Hospital Management, Smart Modules, Imaging System, Smart Tracker, Smart Meters, Other )

Services & Solutions (Solutions, Services)

By Application:

Applications (Predictive Maintenance/Self Diagnostics, Predictive Merchandising, Market Forecasting, Demand Forecasting, Recommendation, Others)

End User (Healthcare, Transportation, Automotive, Retail, BFSI, Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas, Others)

Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Predictive Analytics Market is in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Exchangeable Tip Drills such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the Predictive Analytics industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers. These advancements will help companies to gain a decisive advantage in the competitive landscape of the market. Companies are also adopting diverse strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product developments, among others.

The information has been gathered through primary and secondary sources, comprising of interviews from several industry experts and professionals. Secondary sources such as press releases, information from recognized institutes, and other collaterals have been utilized to holistically analyze the Predictive Analytics industry. Further, top-down, and bottom-up approaches have also been employed to ensure 360-degree assessment.

