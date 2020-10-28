DIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS, SEGMENT AND FORECASTS BY TOP COMPANY APRIMO LLC; ADOBE; OPENTEXT CORP

Global digital asset management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital asset management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.”

Global digital asset management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.65 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

List of few players are-: Aprimo LLC; Adobe; OpenText Corp.; CELUM; MediaBeacon, Inc., An Esko Company; Canto, Inc.; Bynder; Widen; Northplains; MediaValet Inc.; Cognizant; Dell Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; CampaignDrive; Workfront, Inc.; Adgistics; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Bright; Brandworkz Ltd.; Celartem, Inc. dba Extensis; globaledit; SHIFT; MerlinOne; Nuxeo; Vision Information Transaction AG; Montala Limited; QBNK Holding AB (publ) among others.

Drivers & Restraints of Digital Asset Management Market-:

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for these services as a software service, rather than on-cloud; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of prevalence of IoT in the various end-use industries resulting in significant usage of innovative technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased usage of this technology from the media & entertainment, retail market which is expected to foster growth in the market

Advancements in the market resulting in combining the technology with other technological offerings for business operations

Market Restraints:

Lack in preference of these services as major brands and organizations prefer the conventional methods; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Large levels of costs for the cloud-based services coupled with concerns regarding privacy of data over these services; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market’

Inadequate availability of technically skilled professionals required for the proper integration and maintenance of these services, is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Breakdown of Digital Asset Management Market-:

The Digital Asset Management market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Global Digital Asset Management Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Product (Brand, Library, Production, Digital Supply Chain Services), Application (Enterprise, Sales, IT, Marketing, Broadcasting & Publishing, Photography & Graphic Designing, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise, SaaS), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Museums & Art, BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Public, Education, Travel & Tourism, IT and Telecom, Automotive, Others),

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Digital Asset Management Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Digital Asset Management Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Digital Asset Management Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Digital Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Digital Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Digital Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Digital Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Asset Management by Countries

Continued….

