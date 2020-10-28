COVID-19 UPDATED ANALYSIS ON DEVSECOPS MARKET DEVELOPMENT STRATEGIES, DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS CONTRAST SECURITY, CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD., ENTERSOFT, ROGUE WAVE SOFTWARE

This DEVSECOPS market report is a total overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation, and the existing merchant landscape. This market report is comprehensive and encompasses a mixture of parameters of the market and ICT industry. Complete company profiles included in this report also highlights what are the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are taking place by the several key players and brands that are driving the market. This market research report in no doubt will help businesses for the informed and better decisions and in this manner managing marketing of goods and services.

In today’s competitive epoch, it is very imperative to get informed about the major happenings about the industry with the important market reports and industry insights so that business doesn’t miss anything. This report covers all the studies and estimations that are part of the method of standard market research analysis. This market report supplies good market information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. Businesses will be perfectly ready for informed decision making and smart working with the valuable market insights of this DEVSECOPS report. This comprehensive market research report emphasizes the most recent trends, growth, and new business opportunities to provide a broad review of the global market.

In Depth Anatomizing of DevSecOps Market

DevSecOps can be defined as the process of applying security in the development of applications process. Its main task is for the automation in security protocols and other processes required in the development of applications. With rising numbers of security breaches and hacks in the process of application developments, security is becoming of utmost importance which is expected to drive the market growth.

Global DevSecOps Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 32.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for better and consistent security amid the growing need for application development and deliveries is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Rising levels of adoption globally among the small & medium-sized enterprises and the need to comply with these security guidelines and regulations is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Refusal of a number of enterprises in adoption of modern technologies is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of knowledgeable and technically capable professionals present in the enterprises for the deployment and integration of DevSecOps is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for FREE Sample @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-devsecops-market

Top brass Of DevSecOps Market

Broadcom,

IBM Corporation,

Micro Focus,

Synopsys Inc.,

Microsoft,

Google,

DOME9 SECURITY INC.,

Palo Alto Networks Inc.,

Qualys Inc.,

Chef,

Contrast Security,

CyberArk Software Ltd.,

Entersoft,

Rogue Wave Software Inc.,

Splunk Inc.,

4ARMED LIMITED,

Aqua Security Software Ltd.,

Checkmarx Ltd.,

CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO,

Continuum Security,

Puppet,

Sumo Logic,

WhiteHat Security,.

Further, this report classifies the DEVSECOPS market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

New Business Blueprint, Threat & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request Detailed [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-devsecops-market

Report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Aqua Security Software Ltd. announced an upgraded version of its security platform for cloud known as 3.5. This upgraded version is able to enable the users for the deployment of security in applications with the usage of server less functions.

In May 2018, Micro Focus announced the introduction of IT Operations Management (ITOM) platform which integrates DevOps with AIOps for the enhancement and effectiveness of speed for the application deployment and delivery.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DevSecOps Market are as follows:-

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]