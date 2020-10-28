Carbon Composites Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Hexcel, SGL Group, Solvay, TEIJIN, Toray Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Carbon Composites market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Composites Market Research Report: Hexcel, SGL Group, Solvay, TEIJIN, Toray Industries, Exel Group World Wide, Gurit, Innegra Technologies, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Mitsubishi Chemical, METYX Composites, Nippon Graphite Fiber, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, SAERTEX, Sigmatex, TEI/TTC, TPI Composites

Types: Concrete

Plastics

Steel

Aluminium

Others



Applications: Sporting Goods

Automotive

Wind Energy

Aerospace and Defense



The Carbon Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Composites Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Carbon Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Concrete

1.4.3 Plastics

1.4.4 Steel

1.4.5 Aluminium

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbon Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Sporting Goods

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Wind Energy

1.5.5 Aerospace and Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carbon Composites Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Carbon Composites Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Carbon Composites, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Carbon Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Carbon Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Carbon Composites Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Carbon Composites Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Carbon Composites Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Carbon Composites Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Carbon Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Carbon Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon Composites Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Carbon Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Carbon Composites Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Carbon Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Carbon Composites Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Carbon Composites Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Composites Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Carbon Composites Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Carbon Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Carbon Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Carbon Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Carbon Composites Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Carbon Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Carbon Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Carbon Composites by Country

6.1.1 North America Carbon Composites Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Carbon Composites Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Carbon Composites by Country

7.1.1 Europe Carbon Composites Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Carbon Composites Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Composites by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Composites Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Composites Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Carbon Composites by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Carbon Composites Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Carbon Composites Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Composites by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Composites Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Composites Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hexcel

11.1.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hexcel Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Hexcel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hexcel Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.1.5 Hexcel Related Developments

11.2 SGL Group

11.2.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 SGL Group Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 SGL Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 SGL Group Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.2.5 SGL Group Related Developments

11.3 Solvay

11.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.3.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Solvay Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.3.5 Solvay Related Developments

11.4 TEIJIN

11.4.1 TEIJIN Corporation Information

11.4.2 TEIJIN Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 TEIJIN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 TEIJIN Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.4.5 TEIJIN Related Developments

11.5 Toray Industries

11.5.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

11.5.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Toray Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Toray Industries Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.5.5 Toray Industries Related Developments

11.6 Exel Group World Wide

11.6.1 Exel Group World Wide Corporation Information

11.6.2 Exel Group World Wide Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Exel Group World Wide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Exel Group World Wide Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.6.5 Exel Group World Wide Related Developments

11.7 Gurit

11.7.1 Gurit Corporation Information

11.7.2 Gurit Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Gurit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Gurit Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.7.5 Gurit Related Developments

11.8 Innegra Technologies

11.8.1 Innegra Technologies Corporation Information

11.8.2 Innegra Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Innegra Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Innegra Technologies Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.8.5 Innegra Technologies Related Developments

11.9 Koninklijke Ten Cate

11.9.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate Corporation Information

11.9.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.9.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate Related Developments

11.10 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Related Developments

11.12 Nippon Graphite Fiber

11.12.1 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nippon Graphite Fiber Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Nippon Graphite Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Nippon Graphite Fiber Products Offered

11.12.5 Nippon Graphite Fiber Related Developments

11.13 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES

11.13.1 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES Corporation Information

11.13.2 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES Products Offered

11.13.5 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES Related Developments

11.14 SAERTEX

11.14.1 SAERTEX Corporation Information

11.14.2 SAERTEX Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 SAERTEX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 SAERTEX Products Offered

11.14.5 SAERTEX Related Developments

11.15 Sigmatex

11.15.1 Sigmatex Corporation Information

11.15.2 Sigmatex Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Sigmatex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Sigmatex Products Offered

11.15.5 Sigmatex Related Developments

11.16 TEI/TTC

11.16.1 TEI/TTC Corporation Information

11.16.2 TEI/TTC Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 TEI/TTC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 TEI/TTC Products Offered

11.16.5 TEI/TTC Related Developments

11.17 TPI Composites

11.17.1 TPI Composites Corporation Information

11.17.2 TPI Composites Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 TPI Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 TPI Composites Products Offered

11.17.5 TPI Composites Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Carbon Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Carbon Composites Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Carbon Composites Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Carbon Composites Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Carbon Composites Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Carbon Composites Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Carbon Composites Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Carbon Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Carbon Composites Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

