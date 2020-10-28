Boric Acid Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Ricca Chemical, Etimine USA, Promega Corporation, Quiborax, Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Boric Acid market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Boric Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Boric Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Boric Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Boric Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Boric Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Boric Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Boric Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Boric Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Boric Acid Market Research Report: Ricca Chemical, Etimine USA, Promega Corporation, Quiborax, Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR), Southern Agricultural Insecticides, Inkabor

Types: Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others



Applications: Glass

Ceramics

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Fertilizer

Textile Industry

Others



The Boric Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Boric Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Boric Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Boric Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Boric Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Boric Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Boric Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Boric Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Boric Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Boric Acid Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Boric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Medical Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Boric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Glass

1.5.3 Ceramics

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.5.5 Pesticide

1.5.6 Fertilizer

1.5.7 Textile Industry

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Boric Acid Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Boric Acid Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Boric Acid Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Boric Acid, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Boric Acid Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Boric Acid Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Boric Acid Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Boric Acid Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Boric Acid Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Boric Acid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Boric Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Boric Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Boric Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Boric Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Boric Acid Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Boric Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Boric Acid Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Boric Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Boric Acid Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Boric Acid Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Boric Acid Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Boric Acid Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Boric Acid Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Boric Acid Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Boric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Boric Acid Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Boric Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Boric Acid Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Boric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Boric Acid Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Boric Acid Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Boric Acid Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Boric Acid Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Boric Acid Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Boric Acid Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Boric Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Boric Acid Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Boric Acid Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Boric Acid by Country

6.1.1 North America Boric Acid Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Boric Acid Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Boric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Boric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Boric Acid by Country

7.1.1 Europe Boric Acid Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Boric Acid Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Boric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Boric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Boric Acid by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Boric Acid Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Boric Acid Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Boric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Boric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Boric Acid by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Boric Acid Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Boric Acid Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Boric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Boric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Boric Acid by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Boric Acid Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Boric Acid Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Boric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Boric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ricca Chemical

11.1.1 Ricca Chemical Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ricca Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Ricca Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Ricca Chemical Boric Acid Products Offered

11.1.5 Ricca Chemical Related Developments

11.2 Etimine USA

11.2.1 Etimine USA Corporation Information

11.2.2 Etimine USA Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Etimine USA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Etimine USA Boric Acid Products Offered

11.2.5 Etimine USA Related Developments

11.3 Promega Corporation

11.3.1 Promega Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Promega Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Promega Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Promega Corporation Boric Acid Products Offered

11.3.5 Promega Corporation Related Developments

11.4 Quiborax

11.4.1 Quiborax Corporation Information

11.4.2 Quiborax Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Quiborax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Quiborax Boric Acid Products Offered

11.4.5 Quiborax Related Developments

11.5 Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR)

11.5.1 Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR) Boric Acid Products Offered

11.5.5 Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR) Related Developments

11.6 Southern Agricultural Insecticides

11.6.1 Southern Agricultural Insecticides Corporation Information

11.6.2 Southern Agricultural Insecticides Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Southern Agricultural Insecticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Southern Agricultural Insecticides Boric Acid Products Offered

11.6.5 Southern Agricultural Insecticides Related Developments

11.7 Inkabor

11.7.1 Inkabor Corporation Information

11.7.2 Inkabor Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Inkabor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Inkabor Boric Acid Products Offered

11.7.5 Inkabor Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Boric Acid Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Boric Acid Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Boric Acid Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Boric Acid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Boric Acid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Boric Acid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Boric Acid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Boric Acid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Boric Acid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Boric Acid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Boric Acid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Boric Acid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Boric Acid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Boric Acid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Boric Acid Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Boric Acid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Boric Acid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Boric Acid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Boric Acid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Boric Acid Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Boric Acid Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Boric Acid Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Boric Acid Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Boric Acid Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Boric Acid Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

