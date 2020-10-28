COVID-19 Impact on Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research to 2025

The Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders driving the growth of the Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market.

The Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Industry growth is expected to witness a surge, mainly attributed to increase in investments by device manufacturers to cater to rising demand for brain monitoring devices across the globe.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes – Cadwell Industries, Inc., EB Neuro S.p.A., Elekta AB (pub), Natus Medical Incorporated, Lifelines Neuro, NeuroWave Systems Inc., Bio-Signal Group Corp., Jordan NeuroScience, Inc., Neurosoft, Ivanovo, Russia, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

The high cost of EEG devices and procedures can hinder the Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market.

The growth of the Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market leads to increase in popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques.

On the basis of type, the Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market is segmented into standalone devices and portable devices. The standalone devices segment was the highest revenue grossing segment of the market due to its high application in hospitals and diagnostics centers.

On the basis of end user, the Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in the market owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from neurological disorders.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the EEG devices market owing to the availability of insurance coverage for brain monitoring and well-developed healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive demand for EEG products in the region during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

