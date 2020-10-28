COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Chatbots Market 2020: Global Industry Share, Size, Business Growth, SWOT Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Demand and Forecast Research to 2025

The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The factors driving the growth of Healthcare Chatbots market is the growing adoption of technology, rise in health awarness and an increase in R&D investment.

Top Key players covered in the report are – Gyant.Com, Inc., Your.Md, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Ada Digital Health, Ltd., Pact Care Bv, Woebot Labs, Inc., Healthtap, Inc., Sensely, Inc, Betterise, Healthjoy

The factors driving the growth of healthcare chatbots market is the rise in adoption of smart devices and company intiatives to boost the healthcare chatbots and the need for virtual assistance.

Health care chatbots can assist in solving general health care issues using psychological and AI for everyone and the continuous development of this market with numerous businesses perceives a great potential for the growth of healthcare chatbots market.

Lack of expertise for chatbot development along with lack of awareness and misconceptions among the end users are the few factors hindering the growth of this market.

Geographically, Europe region held the largest market share in 2017 followed by North America owing to the growing number of therapy chatbots, rising adoption of smart devices, and growth in venture capital investments to develop advanced chatbots.

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market is spread across 121 pages

