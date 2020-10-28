COVID-19 Impact on Intelligent Buildings Market 2020: Global Industry Trends, Size, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Intelligent Buildings Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

The Intelligent Buildings market is driven by the rise in need for the energy efficient interventions in infrastructure industry, increased market for building automation and control system.

Top Key players covered in the report are – ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., DELTA CONTROLS, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., Johnson Controls, Legrand, Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, Schneider Electric

Growth in the penetration of IoT in the building management system, increasing environmental concerns and stringent government regulations are the primary factors which fuel the growth of this market.

Rise in the development of smart city projects across the globe provides a promising opportunity for the growth of intelligenty building market.

Requirement of high initial investment and complex interoperability between various systems and devices deployed in infrastructure management hampers the intelligent building market growth.

Geographically, Europe accounted for highest revenue in 2017 and Asia pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the forecasted period between 2018-2025.

Globally, commercial segment application dominated the market in 2017 and is forecasted to continue the same in the near future.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Intelligent Buildings Market — Industry Outlook

4 Intelligent Buildings Market By Type Outlook

5 Intelligent Buildings Market By Application Outlook

6 Intelligent Buildings Market By Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

