Abdominal Pads Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Worldwide Growth, Trends, Share, Forecast till 2026

The increasing number of surgeries conducted worldwide is a key factor driving the global abdominal pad market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Abdominal Pads Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Sterile, Woven/Non-woven), Wound Type (Surgical Wounds, Burns, Chronic Wounds), End User (Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025.” According to the study, the market will witness promising growth in the coming years.

However, certain factors can restrict the growth of abdominal pad market, which include the risk of surgical site infections, peri-wound maceration, and others. This, coupled with, the lack of awareness in patients about the risk of getting infected may also hamper the market in the long run. Additionally, lack of skilled nurses for dressing deep wounds may pose threat to the market.

Never mind this, various market players are focusing on introducing new versions of abdominal pads with features such as higher fluid absorption capacity, and this will create lucrative growth opportunities for the global market in future.

North America and Asia Pacific to Offer Attractive Growth Opportunities

Geographically, the presence of better healthcare facilities in North America is helping the abdominal pad market grow in the region. The rising use of abdominal pads for treating surgical site infections and surgical wounds in the region will push it to the forefront of the market. In addition to this, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are anticipated to offer huge potential for the market. This is because of the rising number of surgical procedures and rising demand for improved measures against wound infections.

Some companies operating in the global abdominal pad market are Integra Life Sciences, LLC., Winner Medical Group Inc., 3M, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Cremer, BSN medical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, DermaRite Industries, Medline Industries, Inc., and Medtronic.

